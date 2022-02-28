Daily Update: March 1, 2023

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

As Sanctions Take Hold, Russian Oil and Gas Falters

The Russian economy has proven surprisingly resilient in the face of broad sanctions by the West since the invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. Now, cracks are showing as tight restrictions on exports of oil and gas took effect Feb. 5.

Russian President Vladimir Putin "has already lost the energy war he started," and attempts to hold Europe to ransom over energy have failed, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a Feb. 15 speech to the European Parliament.

Russia’s January oil and gas revenues slid 46% year over year as Western countries turned away from Russian supplies, wrote Tony Starkey, senior adviser for oil analytics trade flows and modelling at S&P Global Platts. S&P Global economists expect that Russia’s gross domestic product will contract in 2023, in contrast to forecasts from the IMF, which projected a modest expansion.

That decline is expected to steepen as the February sanctions — which include a ban on Russian refined petroleum products in the EU and a price cap on Russian crude established by the Group of Seven — take effect.

A warm winter allowed European countries to weather the shutoff of Russian natural gas, preventing Putin from “weaponizing” energy flows, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights.

"Russia played the energy card and it didn't win," Fatih Birol, executive director at the International Energy Agency, wrote in a Feb. 24 LinkedIn post to mark the one-year anniversary of Ukraine’s invasion. "[Russia] now faces the likelihood of further declines in oil and gas output in 2023 and a permanent loss of standing in the energy world."

The value of Urals grade crude oil — Russia’s key export product — has fallen to record lows compared with the price of Dated Brent, which refers to physical cargoes of North Sea crude.

The new sanctions are also affecting global shipping flows of crude oil and petroleum products. “Asia is preparing to see more Russian oil products flowing into the region following the EU ban that came into effect Feb. 5,” S&P Global Commodity Insights said, “while the supply squeeze in the West will create ample opportunities for Asian refiners to cater to those requirements and reap lofty margins.”

Shifting exports to Asia, however, will have limited effects in cushioning the blow of losing Western markets, Paul Sheldon, chief geopolitical adviser at S&P Global Platts Analytics, said on a Feb. 22 “Commodities Focus” podcast. The physical challenge of getting large volumes of Russian oil and gas to the markets of Asia will reduce the economic benefits to Putin’s war effort.

“The EU has always been Russia’s largest oil and gas customer, and most of the infrastructure was designed to send the oil west,” Sheldon said. “Now there has been this sudden total reconfiguration of [the] market, and Russia is limited in where it can send its products.”

Russia has already said it will reduce crude oil production by 500,000 barrels per day, beginning in March. Russian natural gas exports are unlikely to fare much better.

“It’s not that easy for [Russian state-controlled energy giant] Gazprom to redirect gas to Asia,” Stuart Elliott, senior energy writer at S&P Global Commodity Insights, said in the Feb. 22 podcast. “All the pipelines face west, there isn’t an easy way to move that gas instead to China. It would take years for Russia to build the infrastructure that would allow that west-facing gas to become east-facing.”

Reduced government revenues from oil and gas exports will further reduce Putin’s room to maneuver as Western governments show no sign of relenting in their determination to squeeze the Russian economy. Putin, though, has hardly shown himself to be a rational actor in the Ukrainian conflict, and the unforeseen consequences of tightening oil and gas sanctions are hard, and possibly terrifying, to contemplate.

Economy

China And Fed Pivots Bring Great Contradictions With Great Expectations, Panelists Say

Asian credit markets started 2023 with a bang on great expectations behind two major policy pivots: China's reopening and the U.S. Federal Reserve's slowing rate hikes. However, the initial exuberance in U.S.-dollar bond issuance is cooling as the pivots' inherent contradictions drive disagreements on their implications for investors in 2023. These shifts promise to reverse the two factors that made 2022 one of the worst years in Asia credit history. However, they also raise risks of over-confidence and "higher for longer" rates. These questions permeated lively panel discussions at a recent S&P Global Ratings conference on the outlook for Asian corporates in 2023.

Capital Markets

GEICO To Book Biggest Private Auto Premium Gains Among Top US Insurers

Among the four largest U.S. private auto insurers, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s GEICO Corp. is expected to see the largest premium increases from rate hikes approved in the second half of 2022. GEICO is projected to take in additional premiums of $3.29 billion for the half, while units of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. stand to see premiums rise by $2.42 billion, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis.

Global Trade

India's Vegetable Oil Imports May Hit 4-Year High, Says Industry Head

India's vegetable oil imports could range between 14.5 million mt–15 million mt in the marketing year 2022-23 (November-October), the highest since 2019-20, amid rising demand, said B.V. Mehta, executive director of the Solvent Extractors' Association of India. Vegetable oil demand has gone back to pre-COVID levels, Mehta told S&P Global Commodity Insights Feb. 25 on the sidelines of the Global Castor Conference 2023 held in Gujarat, India.

Sustainability

Listen: Big Challenges Facing Sustainability Professionals

Last week, a few thousand sustainability professionals gathered for the annual GreenBiz conference hosted by GreenBiz Group. In this episode of the ESG Insider podcast, hosts Lindsey Hall and Esther Whieldon are on the ground talking with panelists and attendees about the biggest challenges and opportunities facing the space — from regulation, disclosure requirements and supply chains to environmental justice, employee wellbeing and burnout. Many attendees expressed frustration and a general sense of being overwhelmed by the pace of change and the challenges facing the sustainability space. In the face of this uncertainty, the message from many panelists was: Whatever the topic, you have to start somewhere.

Energy & Commodities

North Sea Emissions Uncovered

The North Sea is one of the world’s most significant oil and gas producing regions. With an estimated 21 billion barrels of oil equivalent reserves the basin after almost 50 years of development continues to be an important supplier of crude for European refiners and the continent's most reliable source of natural gas to guarantee energy security. As the world accelerates its ambition to achieve net zero, there is growing interest in understanding the relative greenhouse gas competitiveness of upstream oil and gas. This insight explores the range and character of the GHG intensity of North Sea production. It is the first in a series of analyses of new emission datasets from S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Technology & Media

S&P Global Mobility Recognizes General Motors As Top Manufacturer; Tesla As Top Make In Its 27th Annual Automotive Loyalty Awards

S&P Global Mobility announced the winners of its 27th annual Automotive Loyalty Awards, recognizing General Motors as the winner of its “Overall Loyalty to Manufacturer” award and Tesla for “Overall Loyalty to Make.” Tracking buying activity from January-December 2022, the industry faced many obstacles as fewer customers returned to the market and loyalty fell for the third year in a row.

