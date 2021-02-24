US Domestic Coal Markets Quiet As Summer Demand Lags

Domestic coal prices were mixed during August, with domestic benchmarks rallying modestly on natural gas pricing, while export benchmarks were mixed. The NYMEX CAPP benchmark traded flat at $49.40/ton, while NAPP Pittsburgh Seam 13,000 Btu per pound rallied $3.05/ton (6.1%) to end the month at $51.35/ton. Thermal export-driven 12,500 Btu per pound CSX coal fell $3.15/ton (4.9%) to $61.45/ton.

Other domestic benchmark prices rallied, with NYMEX PRB up 15 cents/ton (1.6%) from July to end the month at $12.25/ton. Illinois Basin was flat to close August at $45.60/ton.

With peak power generation demand behind it, natural gas looked to LNG compression demand for price support. Henry Hub spot prices opened August at $2.28/MMBtu, seesawing through the month to a low of $2.02/MMBtu before rallying to finish at $2.36/MMBtu. Surplus natural gas supply was injected to storage, with the storage deficit reduced from 124 Bcf at the end of July to 101 Bcf as of Aug. 23.

Regional spot markets for natural gas remained mostly correlated with Henry Hub, with regional discounts maintaining pressure on coal-fired generation. Chicago traded an average of 22 cents/MMBtu below Henry Hub at $2.00/MMBtu, while TETCO M3 and TCO Pool saw discounts of 39 cents and 29 cents, respectively, (TETCO M3 at $1.83/MMBtu and TCO Pool at $1.93/MMBtu). On heavier summer demand SoCal Border averaged a monthly premium of 28 cents/MMBtu above Henry Hub, or an average of $2.50/MMBtu. As in July, most of the regions where coal-fired generation competes faced natural gas prices well below $2.20/MMbtu through the peak summer demand season.

Coal inventories continued to build in May as low natural gas prices facilitated lower coal burn. The U.S. Energy Information Administration, or EIA, estimated stockpiles at 115 million tons. Although the spring is often a time for coal plant operators to rebuild low inventories, displacement of coal by natural gas likely also played a role in inventory growth. Taking into account reduced burn and coal retirements, S&P Global Market Intelligence estimates normal year-end stockpiles at 109 million tons.

The chart below shows the current price forecast for the PRB 8800 and 8400 markers.

Powder River Basin coal prices have trended lower through the summer to mitigate natural gas price competition. S&P Global Market Intelligence projects long-haul PRB 8800 to reach $13 per ton in 2021, reflecting the impact of reduced supply availability on markets for subbituminous coal. Recent producer efforts to reduce productive capacity in the Powder River Basin can provide price support even as volumes decline. Offsetting reduced supply is reduced generator demand, which is likely to continue with a progression of retirements and with natural gas further undercutting the remaining fleet. While long-haul PRB is resilient to natural gas spot prices ranging from $2.85-3.00/MMBtu, current natural gas forwards have turned substantially lower, even for winter delivery. After 2021, S&P Global Market Intelligence projects downward price pressure in PRB 8800 as market demand falls more quickly than the region can rationalize production. Recent bankruptcies by Powder River Basin producers may prompt the consolidation and rationalization of supply, which would be more supportive of prices but also result in still lower aggregate production volumes.

With domestic markets under continuous pressure, bituminous producers increasingly rely on export markets to sustain 2019 demand. Export prices have also been under pressure, although that pressure is beginning to ease.

The above chart reflects the recent easing of prices for export coal, with the NAPP 13000 forwards impacted in particular. After 2020, pricing pressure from natural gas creates a ceiling for coal prices, limiting steam coal price growth. S&P Global Market Intelligence projects that the combination of natural gas prices and coal retirements will pressure generation demand through 2023, with eastern bituminous demand falling by 79 million tons (26%) from 2018-2023.

Coal production and demand

For the four weeks ending Aug. 24, coal shipments averaged just over 14 million tons, 9% lower than in August 2018. Given lower overall demand for coal this year, the August results are in-line with increases expected coming out of July.

The chart below compares the current production forecast with recent history. Electric sector demand is projected to decline from 631 million tons in 2018 to 555 million tons in 2019 before coming under further pressure through 2023. Announced coal retirements over the next four years combined with lower natural gas prices is projected to push coal generation demand to a low point of 403 million tons per year. The overall coal market (domestic demand and exports) is projected to decline by 259 million tons from 2018-2023, 22 million tons lower than prior forecasts. While coal retirements create a ceiling on domestic steam coal demand, potential displacement by natural gas creates year-over-year variability in demand. The persistence of low natural gas prices creates a constant threat of coal displacement, but higher natural gas prices could conversely preserve 60 million to 100 million tons of demand lost at current price projections.

Production outlook — Powder River Basin

S&P Global Market Intelligence forecasts production for 2019 at 296 million tons for Northern and Southern PRB, a decline of 36 million tons compared to 2018. Retirement of coal generation in the Midwest and Texas, along with lower natural gas prices, is projected to shrink the market to 231 million tons through 2023. Growth opportunities are primarily limited to the displacement of smaller western coal producers.

Production outlook — Illinois Basin

Lower production for export from the Illinois Basin during the first quarter of the year has been offset by the restart of key mines that were closed due to operational issues in 2018. However, as in other coal regions, natural gas prices are expected to remain low through at least 2022, with shale gas deliverability into the Midwest pressuring Illinois Basin coal volumes. Illinois Basin production is projected fall to 102 million tons per year in 2019, and reach a low demand point of 85 million tons in 2022.

Production outlook — Appalachian basins

Appalachian basin coal production has increasingly shifted to metallurgical and export steam markets, with long-haul thermal domestic markets continuing to erode. Export markets are projected to ease, as pricing and demand into European markets has grown softer. Many coal plants are expected to retire in 2019 and more appear under pressure due to the competitive price of natural gas. S&P Global Market Intelligence estimates total 2019 production at 190 million tons, down 11 million tons from 2018. Production is forecast to decline by an additional 36 million tons in 2020.

Coal forecast methodology overview

Market-indicative coal forecasts produced by S&P Global Market Intelligence represent forward curves for spot-traded instruments, analogous to a strip of contracts, with the shorter tenors (current year, prompt year, plus additional years if available) driven by the observed/assessed market and the longer tenors (typically years 3-20 for physically assessed markers and NYMEX futures) driven by fundamental estimates of cash costs of production, accepted returns to capital, regional productive capacity, and forecast supply and demand. For the long-tenored portion of the curve, S&P Global Market Intelligence forecasts prices for specific coal markers, and defines the remaining markers via historical spreads.