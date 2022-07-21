U.S. Wind Investment Outlook Overview

Highlights
The top four states by wind capacity are Texas, Iowa, Oklahoma and Kansas, accounting for almost half of the total.
Operating U.S. wind farms averaged a 35.5% capacity factor in 2020.
At 337.7 million MWh, wind accounted for 8.4% of overall U.S. generation produced in 2020, up from 2.9% in 2011.
Learn more about our in-depth US wind energy data and analysis.Request Demo
As renewable energy expands, focus turns to reliability contributions
Read Now
ERCOT's Texas-size wind portfolio to fall behind on strategic solar shift
Read Now