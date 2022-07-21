 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/u-s-wind-investment-outlook-overview content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List
Research

U.S. Wind Investment Outlook Overview
Blog

Perspectives from China: The Shifting Regulatory Landscape

Blog

Snapshot: Lithium Cash Costs

Blog

Investor Activism Campaigns Hit Record Mark in H1 2022

Blog

Insight Weekly: Examining the US climate bill; fintech earnings dip; mining equipment costs rise


U.S. Wind Investment Outlook Overview

Highlights

The top four states by wind capacity are Texas, Iowa, Oklahoma and Kansas, accounting for almost half of the total.

Operating U.S. wind farms averaged a 35.5% capacity factor in 2020.

At 337.7 million MWh, wind accounted for 8.4% of overall U.S. generation produced in 2020, up from 2.9% in 2011.



Learn more about our in-depth US wind energy data and analysis.
Request Demo
  • Research

As renewable energy expands, focus turns to reliability contributions

Read Now
  • Research

ERCOT's Texas-size wind portfolio to fall behind on strategic solar shift

Read Now