Less Hype Could Be Positive For Blockchain Technology

The hype around blockchain seems to have subsided of late within the U.S. financial services world — and that might not be a bad thing. As discussed in S&P Global Market Intelligence's 2019 U.S. Financial Services Blockchain Market Report, institutions now seem to have a more realistic assessment of what blockchain can do and have become savvier in terms of where to apply it.

To get a sense of sentiment among U.S. financial institutions, we looked at how often executives mentioned the word "blockchain" on conference call transcripts, which showed a sharp decline in the second half of 2018.

While this might seem like an indicator that interest is flagging, a number of institutions say they remain committed to the technology. They pointed to the so-called crypto winter — the swift decline in cryptocurrency prices in 2018 — as a potential reason for the hype having dissipated. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Sprecher sees some benefits from the crypto winter, based on a transcript of his remarks during the company's first-quarter earnings call in May. It created more of a buyer's market for blockchain technology and alleviated some of the pressure on companies to launch projects as quickly as possible, he said.

Large financial institutions also seem as eager as ever to invest in startups focused on the technology. The number of private placements from U.S.-based, publicly traded financial services companies into blockchain companies remained steady in 2018, and the value of those transactions rose, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis.

Citigroup Inc. was the most active investor, with investments in several blockchain companies that focus on financial applications. These include the $20 million series B round for Symbiont.io Inc., a startup focused on smart contracts. The raise, announced in January, was led by Nasdaq Inc.'s investing arm Nasdaq Ventures and had several other backers.

While Citigroup has tended to place new bets each time, there is one blockchain company where it decided to double down: Axoni, a provider of distributed ledger technology for capital markets applications. In 2018, Citigroup returned for Axoni's $36 million series B financing, along with several other large financial institutions.

The approach among U.S. financial institutions, in general, seems to be shifting from pure experimentation to a desire for tangible results. The days of proofs-of-concept might be dwindling, with companies now focused on their most promising ideas and the actual launches of long-running projects. Visa Inc., for instance, on June 11 announced the commercial launch of its B2B Connect platform, which had been in the works since at least October 2016.

Several incumbent institutions have even begun to demand revenue generation from their blockchain endeavors. Some common ways of achieving this have been to offer blockchain as a service, to provide cryptocurrency custody services and to charge for the use of permissioned blockchains.

The blockchain world has continued to evolve, but our general outlook remains the same. Blockchain technology is unlikely to lead to massive disruption in the U.S. financial system. But regardless of how widely it is adopted, it could have several lasting beneficial impacts: greater sharing of data between institutions, increased transparency, the simplification of outdated processes and a renewed focus on data security.