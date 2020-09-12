Higher-Revenue Companies More Likely To Buy Small Biz Insurance Directly

For those selling small business insurance online, the most effective customer acquisition strategy might not be to target tech startups — like the Brex Inc. model in payments — but to instead go after clients with larger revenue bases. Higher-revenue businesses were more likely to purchase small business insurance online from an insurance carrier (a.k.a. directly) than lower-revenue clients, according to a survey recently commissioned by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Based on a survey of 1,371 U.S. small businesses that had insurance, about 20% of businesses with annual revenues of $50,000 to $99,999 purchased directly, whereas a little over 30% in the $5 million to $10 million revenue range had done so.

The data also exhibited a trend: As revenues increased, so did the percentage of survey takers that purchased directly. Our survey focused on the small business market, and therefore limited responses to companies with under $10 million in revenues, but it raises the question as to how far the trend goes. It might suggest that even larger companies are open to buying directly.

If true, insurtech startup Embroker Inc. has taken the right approach. From the beginning, the San Francisco-based startup catered to clients of all different sizes, offering commercial coverages that could range anywhere from $1,000 in premium to over $1 million. Embroker acts as a digital broker for more than 50 insurance underwriters, which also run the gamut in terms of size. In its home state of California, for instance, it was licensed in 2019 to sell products from units of Nationwide Mutual Group and Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., as well as the comparatively smaller National Guardian Life Insurance Co. Inc.

Based on the limited financial information available, Embroker seems to be performing well. It tripled its revenue in 2018 and was on track to more than double revenue again in 2019, per an April news release. The precise amount of revenues, however, seems to be kept close to the vest. Investors gave Embroker a vote of confidence in April, with a $28 million series B round that tripled its capital base. Two of the investors were units of incumbent insurance underwriters: Manulife Capital, which is owned by Manulife Financial Corp., and XL Innovate LLC, which is now a unit of AXA SA following the French insurer's acquisition of XL Group Ltd. XL Innovate was a returning investor, having participated in Embroker's series A round as well.

As to why companies with higher revenues tended to buy directly, the survey data might offer some additional clues. Of the survey respondents that said they purchased insurance directly, 23% indicated that they also purchased insurance through an agent (survey takers could choose more than one response). The percentage of multichannel customers, as we dub them, trended upward with the revenue of the company.

The relationship between revenues and multichannel customers might suggest that when shopping online, larger companies are looking for different types of coverage than what they already have through their agent. If accurate, the fact that a potential customer already bought insurance through an agent might not be a lost cause for a direct provider, but rather an opportunity.

Age was also a relevant factor in whether a company bought directly or not, as discussed in a prior article on the survey. This too might help explain why higher-revenue companies tended to be more open to the direct channel. Younger people tended to buy online more, and the median age of respondents was lowest in the $5 million to $10 million revenue group.

While it is difficult to say for sure, it might be that the larger companies were able to hire more employees, including younger ones that were in charge of insurance purchases. A smaller institution, by contrast, might still be relying on the founder to make such decisions.

To be fair, Embroker has its sights on the startup market as well. In 2018 the company launched its Embroker Startup Program, which offers insurance policies specifically tailored to tech companies. Admittedly, the strategy has worked well for others in the fintech world, such as the aforementioned Brex, which offers corporate cards to startups. The San Francisco-based company, founded in 2017, was recently valued at $2.6 billion, on a post-money basis, with its $100 million raise in June.

But neither Brex nor Embroker has faced an extended economic downturn and, if one approaches, it might be wise to have a majority of clients outside the startup sphere.

Methodology

S&P Global Market Intelligence's 2019 U.S. small business survey was conducted between Feb. 16 and Feb. 24. There were 1,597 respondents 18 years and older who worked at businesses with $50,000 to $10 million in annual revenue and were primary decision-makers for financing and/or purchasing. Out of that total, 1,371 respondents had a business insurance policy. Survey results have a margin of error of +/- 2.7% at the 95% confidence level based on the sample size of 1,371.

This article was published by S&P Global Market Intelligence and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.