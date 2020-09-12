Digital Agencies Attracting Insurtech Investor Dollars In The US

Investors are backing digital agencies more than any other insurtech category tracked by S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on U.S. private placement funding trends through the first nine months of 2019.

S&P Global Market Intelligence defines digital agencies as companies that have a tech-focused approach and that, like traditional insurance agencies, sell policies but do not pay out claims. This compares with full-stack companies, which are like traditional carriers that assume risk and pay out claims. The final category in S&P Global Market Intelligence's taxonomy is business-to-business solutions providers, which offer products and services to the insurance industry but do not fall into the other categories.

Digital agencies collectively raised $763 million through the first nine months of 2019, edging out full-stack companies, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence's 2019 U.S. Insurtech Market Report.

Click here to read the full 2019 U.S. Insurtech Market Report and to access data exhibits.

This was a departure from the same period of 2018, when full-stack companies dominated. The reversal was rather surprising in that full-stack companies generally require a significant amount of capital to meet regulatory requirements, since they are responsible for paying out claims. That said, two of the top 10 digital agency funding rounds were for companies that are converting to the full-stack model. Kin Insurance Inc. and Clearcover Inc. raised $47 million and $43 million, respectively, and have each formed carrier subsidiaries.

While our 2018 report discussed the phenomenon of digital agencies becoming carriers, at the time the only recent example was Next Insurance Inc. But now the trend appears to be gaining momentum. Of course, a company can start underwriting from the outset, as Lemonade Inc. did. Another full-stack company, Noblr Inc., recently took that same route. Lemonade writes homeowners and renters insurance, while Noblr is focused on private auto insurance, and Next offers commercial coverage for small businesses.

The digital agency space has at least one confirmed unicorn, which is a company valued at $1 billion or more. Homeowners-focused Hippo Analytics Inc. completed a $100 million series D round in July that valued the California-based startup at $1 billion on a post-money basis. As discussed in our market report, Hippo is growing revenues rapidly, based on our estimates, and its brisk geographic expansion attests to this. Hippo has gone from three states in 2017, the year it started selling insurance, to 20 states.

Direct-to-consumer digital agency Assurance IQ Inc. is worth at least $2.35 billion, based on how much Prudential Financial Inc. agreed in September to pay for the company. The deal also includes an earn-out provision, so the final amount paid could ultimately be higher. While digital agency CoverWallet Inc. recently announced a sale, the buyer, Aon PLC, did not disclose a deal value. CoverWallet focuses on commercial insurance for small and medium-sized businesses.

Funding for digital agencies is likely to remain strong in the coming years, judging by the results of select startups and the steady growth in the amount that property and casualty insurance carriers pay their brokers. The U.S. P&C industry incurred $76.14 billion in commissions and brokerage expenses in 2018, up 5.5% from 2017. Commissions and brokerage expenses have been growing each year since the end of 2009, with an average annual increase from 2010 to 2018 of 3.8%. The performance of the P&C sector is crucial because that is where the most insurtech dollars flowed in the first nine months of 2019.

A closing of the IPO window would dampen investment activity, as it would remove an investor exit option, and the withdrawal of the IPO filing for The We Co., parent of co-working company WeWork Cos. Inc., does not bode well. But many digital agencies are far from an IPO. Nearly 75% of the digital agencies that raised capital in the first three quarters of 2019 were founded in 2015 or later. That means that they would probably not look to do an IPO until 2025 or beyond, based on the average time it takes a U.S. internet and software services company to go public. Meanwhile, recent deals have shown that M&A is not only an option but a highly lucrative one.

Business-to-business solutions companies also bear watching. While digital agencies had the most funding in dollar terms, business-to-business solutions companies accounted for the most number of funding transactions in the first three quarters of 2019. They could conceivably form the next big wave of investor activity in the U.S. insurtech market.