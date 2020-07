NRG Energy Inc. and Vistra Energy Corp. stood out as high-performers in a first-quarter earnings season rattled by the coronavirus, with the independent power producers bolstered by their added retail exposure.

In a May 5, note, Guggenheim Securities LLC analyst Shahriar Pourreza said Vistra's "integrated platform and robust hedging program" are "strong advantages in such unusual times, with the line of sight to investment grade only further accentuating the differentiation" between Vistra and past IPPs. The note also credited "strong performance by generation" in the first quarter and additional cost levers on the retail side of the business.

Risk for smaller retail-only providers could persist through 2020, "which could drive opportunistic acquisitions of smaller books later in the year," Guggenheim said in its Vistra note.

The results look like further vindication of a strategy NRG and Vistra began pursuing several years ago to add retail customers as a way to help offset exposure to power market volatility.

Vistra's retail earnings were $54 million higher year over year as a result of the company's acquisitions of Crius Energy Trust and Ambit Energy Holdings LLC, while generation was $28 million lower as a result of weakness in the New York ISO, ISO New England and Midcontinent Independent System Operator Inc markets. NRG President and CEO Mauricio Gutierrez, meanwhile, credited his company's similar strategy as helping stabilize the company in the face of the pandemic on a May 7 earnings call.

NRG will continue to "evaluate retail opportunities as they arise," Guggenheim said in a May 7 note, though it is too early to determine whether the pandemic could cause smaller retail players to reevaluate decisions related to potential sales. Retail businesses in the eastern U.S. could make for "attractive additions" to NRG's portfolio, in Guggenheim's view.

Guggenheim expects low leverage and a favorable residential customer mix will be critical contributors to improving results for NRG through 2021. "[Time] should bring additional support as investors gain comfort with the durability of the retail business and the pandemic’s impact on power consumption," Pourreza wrote, calling 2020 "a key year to prove out the viability of the IPP business model," especially given the volatility in the utility sector.

Meanwhile, NRG's management "made a point to downplay the possibility of opportunistic renewables acquisitions in [the Electric Reliability Council Of Texas Inc. market]," Guggenheim also noted, speculating that noncore assets in the California market like the Agua Caliente Solar project and Ivanpah Energy Center could be among assets appearing on a future list of potential divestitures.

On their respective earnings calls, both NRG and Vistra executives touted a heavy presence in Texas, expected to be more resilient, as key to managing any downturn in wholesale power markets. Residential load in ERCOT rose approximately 7% in the first quarter of 2020, with small commercial and industrial projects falling around 20% as the coronavirus lockdown took effect across Texas.

NRG and Vistra, each with a large Texas presence, are well-served by that state's guarantee of a baseline level of assistance for electric consumers unable to pay their bills and Vistra "remains somewhat insulated from the abrupt evolution of the pandemic in the [near-term] thanks to its robust hedging profile" Pourreza wrote.

Vistra's management expects to see "some drags from COVID on the retail business," said Guggenheim. Those are expected to include elevated bad debt expenses of approximately $40 million in the near-term and lower volumes of commercial and industrial power sales. The drop in commercial and industrial demand will be partially offset by higher residential usage, with demand rising approximately 5% to 6% in the first quarter.

Overall, however, Vistra executives are preparing for an approximately 2.5% drop in peak demand in ERCOT. NRG also expects approximately $50 million in adverse impacts, including bad debt, in markets including ERCOT, though relief programs are expected to mitigate some of the damage.

Vistra executives have conceded that the pandemic may delay its hunt for an investment-grade rating by several months, with an upgrade possible in late 2021 or early 2022. Guggenheim characterized this as a "minor delay in light of an unprecedented pandemic."

Executives at NRG, who had been aiming for a ratings upgrade in late 2021, are also predicting a delay, possibly into 2022. "We don't see this as unusual given the current economic dislocation, with COVID providing another hurdle for integrated IPPs to prove themselves against," Pourreza wrote.

Meanwhile, Vistra has remained silent on its considerations regarding taking the company private. President and CEO Curt Morgan, who floated the possibility on an August 2019 earnings call, told listeners on the company's fourth-quarter 2019 earnings call in February 2020 that the board of directors is "constantly" exploring options. However, neither the company's earnings release nor its May 5 call further addressed that possibility.