One of world's largest retailers rewiring supply chains; Climate Week takeaways

The ESG Insider newsletter compiles news and insights on environmental, social and governance developments driving change in business and investment decisions. Subscribe to our ESG Insider newsletter, and listen to the latest ESG Insider podcast on SoundCloud, Spotify and Apple podcasts.

In order to be an effective leader in the sustainability movement, "you need to be both a scientist and a salesperson," said Raminta Jautokas, corporate sustainability manager at American Honda Motor Co. Inc.

Jautokas was speaking at one of hundreds of Climate Week events. "You have to be a salesperson because it’s your responsibility to sell sustainability across the whole company," she said.

Another takeaway from Climate Week? The corporate world will need to invest heavily in research and development to scale low-carbon technologies and meet ambitious decarbonization pledges. In the latest ESG Insider podcast, we talked to the chief sustainability officer at Walmart Inc. about how one of world’s largest retailers wants to meet its own carbon goals by fundamentally transforming its supply chains.

And check out our Chart of the Week for insight into the growing green bond market in Latin America.

Chart of the Week

SNL Image

Top Stories 

Climate Week panelists see low-carbon technology gap as next big hurdle

Climate Week brought a slew of net-zero emissions announcements from companies, and heightened focus on the ongoing technology gap that makes meeting those goals a significant challenge. "We know that supporting greater investment in sustainable tech is a huge piece of the puzzle here, and obviously the financial industry has a huge role to play," JPMorgan Chase Vice President of Sustainability Jacqueline Smith said.

SNL Image

LatAm doubles its share in $260B green bond market

Latin America has more than doubled its share in the global green bond market in 2020, at a time when green bond issuance has dried up in much of the world amid the COVID-19 crisis. Although Latin America still represents just a fraction of global environmental funding, experts say the trend illustrates the region's underlying potential for environmental assets.

SNL Image

Walmart Chief Sustainability Officer Kathleen McLaughlin
Source: Walmart

Podcast: Walmart sustainability head talks climate change, supply chain strategy

Retail giant Walmart is aiming to eliminate one billion metric tons of greenhouse gases by 2030 and has enlisted more than 2,300 of its suppliers to cut greenhouse gas emissions. "Our goal is to rewire the way that supply chains function so that the production of the products that all of us use every day is actually sustainable," Walmart Chief Sustainability Officer Kathleen McLaughlin said in an exclusive interview for the ESG Insider podcast.

Environmental

By zeroing emissions, China could shave 11% off expected temperature rise

Sompo Japan to stop insuring construction of local coal-fired plants

MetLife commits to emissions reduction, new green investments

Social

Citi aims to help close racial wealth gap with over $1B in strategic initiatives

Scharf's comments on diversity at Wells Fargo draw concerns from Capitol Hill

All-white-led businesses receive one-third of UK Future Fund backing

Governance

Big 4 corporate accounting firms announce mainstream ESG reporting metrics

Investors face higher bar to submit shareholder proposals under new SEC rules

Companies measuring the intangible to make business case for ESG strategies

ESG Indices

SNL Image

Upcoming Events

Transform USA
Reuters
Oct. 1-2
Online

Sustainable Investment Forum North America 2020
Climate Action
Oct. 1, 8 and 15
Online

Sustainability Virtual Week
The Economist
Oct. 5-9
Online

Forum on Green Finance and Investment
OECD Centre on Green Finance and Investment
Oct. 6-9
Online

ESG & Sustainability Forum
Infrastructure Investor
Oct. 12
Online

ESG Investment North America
Reuters
Oct. 13-14
Online

Responsible Business USA 2020
Reuters
Oct. 27-29
Online

Sustainable Returns: ESG Investing
Institutional Investor
Nov. 19-20
Online

Questions or suggestions? Contact S&P Global Market Intelligence’s ESG News team at ESGNews@spglobal.com.