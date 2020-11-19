One of world's largest retailers rewiring supply chains; Climate Week takeaways

The ESG Insider newsletter compiles news and insights on environmental, social and governance developments driving change in business and investment decisions. Subscribe to our ESG Insider newsletter, and listen to the latest ESG Insider podcast on SoundCloud, Spotify and Apple podcasts.
In order to be an effective leader in the sustainability movement, "you need to be both a scientist and a salesperson," said Raminta Jautokas, corporate sustainability manager at American Honda Motor Co. Inc.
Jautokas was speaking at one of hundreds of Climate Week events. "You have to be a salesperson because it’s your responsibility to sell sustainability across the whole company," she said.
Another takeaway from Climate Week? The corporate world will need to invest heavily in research and development to scale low-carbon technologies and meet ambitious decarbonization pledges. In the latest ESG Insider podcast, we talked to the chief sustainability officer at Walmart Inc. about how one of world’s largest retailers wants to meet its own carbon goals by fundamentally transforming its supply chains.
And check out our Chart of the Week for insight into the growing green bond market in Latin America.
Chart of the Week
Climate Week panelists see low-carbon technology gap as next big hurdle
Climate Week brought a slew of net-zero emissions announcements from companies, and heightened focus on the ongoing technology gap that makes meeting those goals a significant challenge. "We know that supporting greater investment in sustainable tech is a huge piece of the puzzle here, and obviously the financial industry has a huge role to play," JPMorgan Chase Vice President of Sustainability Jacqueline Smith said.
LatAm doubles its share in $260B green bond market
Latin America has more than doubled its share in the global green bond market in 2020, at a time when green bond issuance has dried up in much of the world amid the COVID-19 crisis. Although Latin America still represents just a fraction of global environmental funding, experts say the trend illustrates the region's underlying potential for environmental assets.
Walmart Chief Sustainability Officer
Podcast: Walmart sustainability head talks climate change, supply chain strategy
Retail giant Walmart is aiming to eliminate one billion metric tons of greenhouse gases by 2030 and has enlisted more than 2,300 of its suppliers to cut greenhouse gas emissions. "Our goal is to rewire the way that supply chains function so that the production of the products that all of us use every day is actually sustainable," Walmart Chief Sustainability Officer Kathleen McLaughlin said in an exclusive interview for the ESG Insider podcast.
Environmental
By zeroing emissions, China could shave 11% off expected temperature rise
Sompo Japan to stop insuring construction of local coal-fired plants
MetLife commits to emissions reduction, new green investments
Social
Citi aims to help close racial wealth gap with over $1B in strategic initiatives
Scharf's comments on diversity at Wells Fargo draw concerns from Capitol Hill
All-white-led businesses receive one-third of UK Future Fund backing
Governance
Big 4 corporate accounting firms announce mainstream ESG reporting metrics
Investors face higher bar to submit shareholder proposals under new SEC rules
Companies measuring the intangible to make business case for ESG strategies
Transform USA
Reuters
Oct. 1-2
Online
Sustainable Investment Forum North America 20
Climate Action
Oct. 1, 8 and 15
Online
Sustainability Virtual Week
The Economist
Oct. 5-9
Online
Forum on Green Finance and Investment
OECD Centre on Green Finance and Investment
Oct. 6-9
Online
ESG & Sustainability Forum
Infrastructure Investor
Oct. 12
Online
ESG Investment North America
Reuters
Oct. 13-14
Online
Responsible Business USA 2020
Reuters
Oct. 27-29
Online
Sustainable Returns: ESG Investing
Institutional Investor
Nov. 19-20
Online
