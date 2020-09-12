Netflix 'Direct' channel: From retention tool to revenue creation



Netflix Inc.'s new linear offering in France is an experiment in content discovery and subscriber retention that could become the ideal format for a free advertising tier, analysts said.

The TV channel-style feed, known as "Direct," is limited to paying subscribers who can only tune in to the scheduled stream of shows and movies via the web. The move is aimed at helping viewers discover content without having to search. But more broadly speaking, "Direct" could allow Netflix to further embrace the linear TV model in a bid to drive engagement, highlight overlooked shows, and improve its recommendations engine, according to analysts. It may even settle the perennial debate around whether the service will ever introduce advertising.

Netflix has thus far resisted such a bold move as a threat to the streamlined subscription offering it has built. The absence of ads sets it apart from traditional TV, the company argues, and is a premium 200 million subscribers are willing to fork out for. It also does not want to court "controversy" by tracking users to the extent that digital advertising behemoths such as Google LLC and Facebook Inc. do, management has noted.

But like traditional broadcasters, Netflix is witnessing a slowdown after a period of tremendous growth in the first half of the year, when people were confined to their homes with TV among the dominant forms of entertainment. Subscriber numbers came in below expectations in the company's third quarter, with the trend expected to continue into the fourth quarter.

The hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine restoring some semblance of normality to life in the coming year also poses its own challenges for the streamer, according to equity analyst Laura Martin of Needham & Co.

"Netflix will lose subscribers as currently unavailable forms of leisure activities [such as cinemas, live sports, and concerts] become readily available," she said in an interview.

At the same time, Netflix is also struggling to grow its average revenue per user outside of the U.S., Martin added. She explained that European consumers are not as accustomed to paying for television as compared to Americans due to strong free-to-air offerings overseas.

Despite Europe emerging as its second-fastest growing region for subscribers over the past two years, Netflix ARPU has grown just 3% in the wider EMEA territory. By comparison, U.S. ARPU has increased by more than 18% during the same period. Elsewhere, in developing markets, the figure has dropped as Netflix has slashed prices to court locals.

If Netflix cannot increase revenues through price increases, it could instead adopt a freemium model akin to music streaming services such as Spotify Technology SA, Martin said. A free linear TV tier, complete with ads, that still offers subscribers the perks of a vast on-demand library could be the best approach, she explained.

For the time being, "Direct" remains an experiment in customer retention, analysts said.

"Netflix wants to hold on to the subscribers it has gained," Needham's Martin said, adding "churn is a problem for all streaming services."

As with other tests designed to showcase content, the feature’s success and broader implementation will be determined by whether it boosts time spent on the subscription video service. And specifically, if it reduces the amount of time users spend searching for content — a factor that eats into actual viewing times and can cause some to simply switch off, said Natalie Colakides, an analyst at Kagan, a research division within S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"The goal is to eliminate the time it takes subscribers to choose something to watch," Colakides said.

The feature could also help the streamer present new and neglected shows to viewers who may have run out of things to watch during lockdowns, according to Rahul Patel, an analyst at U.K.-based media research firm Ampere Analysis. In addition, viewing activity on Direct is likely to bolster Netflix's recommendations algorithm, allowing it to "glean new insights into user behavior," which it can then use to further customize the browsing experience, he added.

Netflix could also foreseeably expand Direct to other European countries where linear remains the most popular format. Both France and the U.K. watch an identical amount of television per day at around 3 hours and 45 minutes on average, while Spain has seen viewing hours reach over 4 hours during the pandemic. In its current form, Direct could be rolled out to more countries at a relatively low cost to Netflix, according to Patel.

Netflix said in November that it would gradually deploy the offering in France, before it would become available to all French subscribers at the beginning of December.