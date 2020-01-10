Market caps rebound in Q2 for most large US insurers

The market capitalization of the majority of the largest U.S.-listed insurance underwriters improved in the second quarter as markets rebounded following a sharp sell-off late in the first quarter.

The bulk of the top 20 are still nursing double-digit percentage losses relative to the end of the year-ago second quarter, however. American International Group Inc. for example, saw its market cap rise 28.6% to $26.86 billion quarter over quarter, but year over year its valuation is down roughly 42%.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. remains by far the most valuable insurer, with a market cap more than 4x that of second-place Cigna Corp. Health insurers represented four of the top five, as Humana Inc. swapped places with Progressive Corp. to move into fifth.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. dropped three places to 19th after a 15.1% decrease in its market valuation during the second quarter.

The S&P 500 insurance index rose 14.7% during the quarter, trailing the broader S&P 500, which rose 20.5%.