 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/market-caps-rebound-in-q2-for-most-large-us-insurers-59313050 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Market caps rebound in Q2 for most large US insurers

Part Two IFRS 9 Blog Series: The Need to Upgrade Analytical Tools

2018 US Property Casualty Insurance Market Report

Fintech

Fintech Funding Flows To Insurtech In February

Lemonade Growing Premiums Faster Than Esurance's Homeowners Business Did


Market caps rebound in Q2 for most large US insurers

The market capitalization of the majority of the largest U.S.-listed insurance underwriters improved in the second quarter as markets rebounded following a sharp sell-off late in the first quarter.

The bulk of the top 20 are still nursing double-digit percentage losses relative to the end of the year-ago second quarter, however. American International Group Inc. for example, saw its market cap rise 28.6% to $26.86 billion quarter over quarter, but year over year its valuation is down roughly 42%.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. remains by far the most valuable insurer, with a market cap more than 4x that of second-place Cigna Corp. Health insurers represented four of the top five, as Humana Inc. swapped places with Progressive Corp. to move into fifth.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. dropped three places to 19th after a 15.1% decrease in its market valuation during the second quarter.

The S&P 500 insurance index rose 14.7% during the quarter, trailing the broader S&P 500, which rose 20.5%.

SNL Image