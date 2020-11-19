Facebook enters cloud gaming, skips Apple devices due to policy hurdles

Facebook Inc. has officially joined the ranks of major tech companies that have ventured into the increasingly crowded cloud gaming space.

Unlike Google LLC's Stadia and Amazon.com Inc.'s recently launched Luna, which offer stand-alone cloud gaming subscriptions, Facebook will offer cloud-streamed games for free within the Facebook Gaming section of its website and Android app. The games do not require special hardware or controllers and can be played like typical mobile games or with a mouse and keyboard on desktop PCs.

Facebook's cloud-streamed games, which had about 200,000 weekly active players during the trial period, are now available in select states in the U.S. via a beta phase, said Jason Rubin, Facebook's VP of Play.

"We'll expand regional access in the coming months as we scale the infrastructure needed to roll out cloud gaming across the U.S." Rubin wrote in a blog post Oct. 26.

The first set of cloud-streamed titles include racing game Asphalt 9: Legends by Gameloft; Mobile Legends: Adventure by Moonton; PGA Tour Golf Shootout by Concrete Software; Solitaire: Arthur's Tale by Qublix Games; and WWE SuperCard by Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.'s 2K Games unit.

Free-to-play cloud games on Facebook Gaming will initially be available in beta on Android and Web in certain parts of the U.S.

Source: Facebook

Facebook is also introducing "cloud playable ads" in its news feed, allowing users to play full games within the advertisements of games.

"With this new format, we can now support interactive demos from a game's native code, blurring the line between games and ads," Rubin said.

Facebook's cloud-streamed games will not be available on Apple's iOS, as the iPhone-maker does not allow cloud gaming apps on its App Store and instead requires gaming companies to submit an app for each individual game on their service.

Because of this policy, Microsoft Corp.'s Cloud Gaming and Google's Stadia services also do not have iOS apps, while Amazon's Luna circumvented Apple's requirement by running its games through a web browser instead of a native app.

"While our iOS path is uncertain, one thing is clear," Rubin said. "Apple treats games differently and continues to exert control over a very precious resource."

When contacted by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Apple said it supports all developers who wish to bring their streaming game service to the App Store.

"We have continued to engage with Facebook to provide them with helpful feedback on how to get their apps to comply with the App Store Review Guidelines and onto the App Store," the company said.

However, Facebook's Rubin fired back at Apple's response on Twitter.

"Responding to multiple requests for approval of our iOS cloud concepts with 'this fails under policy' is better than the radio silence we have experienced at times in the past, but that's hardly helpful feedback," he said.

According to a research report by Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, the cloud gaming market's user base is set to expand by more than 250% this year to an estimated 17.2 million.

"Microsoft, Google, Amazon and now Facebook are all still feeling out what the tech can handle and what consumers might want from cloud gaming," said Kagan analyst Neil Barbour. "We've seen other cloud services, like Hatch, focus on mobile games, but Facebook has the potential to put this idea in front of more people. And while Facebook's list of games might not look like much right now, that could change pretty quickly."