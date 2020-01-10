7-Eleven franchise poses regulatory hurdle for CP Group's $10.6B Tesco deal

Charoen Pokphand Group Co. Ltd.'s proposed $10.6 billion purchase of Tesco PLC's Asian unit continues to face regulatory scrutiny over the group's dominance in the convenience store sector, but the clout of Thailand's biggest agribusiness conglomerate will likely tip the scales in the deal's favor, analysts said.

Thailand's Office of Trade Competition Commission, or OTCC, in mid-July asked CP Group to submit more information on the companies' combined market share, the Bangkok Post reported. This review is widely regarded as the first major test of the country's newly revamped monopoly regulator.

The OTCC is expected to rule within 90 days of the application. It had warned that it is prepared to block the deal or impose fines for antitrust violations that could total $53 million, or 0.5% of the transaction value.

Led by Thailand's richest citizen, Dhanin Chearavanont, CP Group in January beat TCC Corp. Ltd., which owns the Big C hypermarket brand, and Central Group to reacquire Tesco's Asia businesses, which it sold during the 1997 financial crisis.

The deal allows CP Group not only to leapfrog rival Big C in the hypermarket segment with the addition of Tesco's 200 large-format shops but also to strengthen further its position in the convenience store segment.

CP All, the retail subsidiary of CP Group, said in its latest annual report that it had a 64% share of the convenience store market through its 11,712 stores operated under Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd.'s 7-Eleven brand. The addition of Tesco's 1,600 convenience stores would raise the group's market share to 73%. Data from Kantar shows that CP Group's 7-Eleven stores, Makro cash-and-carry business and Tesco would account for 20% of Thailand's annual take-home grocery sales, as well as 45% of total modern trade sales in Thailand.

Thailand's antitrust rules deem monopolization as an individual market share of over 50% in the previous year or 75% in aggregate when combined with two other competitors.

While the acquisition of Tesco's hypermarket portfolio will likely escape scrutiny as the Tesco and Big C duopoly will be retained, CP Group will find it harder to convince regulators that the deal will not reduce competition in the convenience store segment, said Suwat Wattanapornprom, analyst at brokerage Asia Plus Securities.

In June, the OTCC told S&P Global Market Intelligence that the review would take into account the fact that CP Group already owns the 7-Eleven chain and the Makro cash-and-carry business, without clarifying whether the market share assessment will be mainly based on the overall retail industry or store formats.

"If they consider the market share for convenience stores, it would be a problem. It shouldn't be a problem if they consider the hypermarket segment," said Wattanapornprom.

Family-run conglomerate CP Group is Thailand's largest private company and asserts a great deal of clout in the country. Its extensive footprint encompasses food processing, telecommunications, real estate, finance and pharmaceuticals.

CP Group's influence is such that the deal is likely to get through, despite the competition concerns, analysts said.

"It is quite unlikely that the authority will be harsh on this deal and stop the transaction," said Jirapong Sriwat, partner at law firm Nishimura & Asahi. "So far we have not seen the real enforcement, big fines on non-compliance issues, the players are still relaxed with the compliance of the regulation."

However, a positive ruling would raise questions. The OTCC also might impose certain conditions, such as requiring CP Group to set up a remote arm to manage Tesco, Sriwat said.

Platform for growth

Thailand's retail market has been expanding at 3% over the past few years, driven by the country's economic growth, a trend toward urbanization and a growing young, middle-income population with a greater spending capacity, according to the Thai Retailers Association. While grocery accounted for about 54% of total retail sales in 2019, a sharp decline in international tourist arrivals due to COVID-19 has impacted food sales at convenience stores and supermarkets in large cities in 2020.

The overall retail industry contracted an estimated 5% to 10% in the first quarter. Still, a sharp increase in the adoption of online food retail could mean that mild to moderate growth in the Thai food retail sector is achievable if tourists return in 2020.

The leadership position in all major offline retail formats is expected to help CP Group expand its offline-to-online business, and it could launch an integrated online shopping platform that would allow customers to collect their orders at locations most convenient to them.

"They have every retail format in Thailand and may utilize it to uplift traditional retail to new retail like in China," said Wattanapornprom.

Product categories available at the 7-Eleven stores are comparatively limited. With the addition of Tesco, CP All could increase its selection for e-commerce amid the rising demand for online groceries in light of the pandemic, Wattanapornprom said. So far, the group's offline-to-online efforts through the 7-Eleven convenience chain have not gained much traction given that the outlets are usually within close geographical reach of consumers.

Customers are expected to benefit from the deal as it will likely intensify the price war between Tesco and Big C hypermarkets. But suppliers will be likely squeezed by CP Group's greater bargaining power and the increased distribution potential for its CP Food division. It will also make it difficult for new players to enter the retail industry, said Suttatip Perasub, commerce and food analyst at Maybank Kim Eng.

Completing the Tesco deal would enable the group to pursue further geographical growth. In May, CP All won a franchise agreement to launch 7-Eleven convenience stores in Cambodia in 2021.

"The deal also allows CP Group to gain a foothold in Malaysia and may eventually pave the way for further expansions, including the 7-Eleven franchise licenses in other markets," Wattanapornprom said.