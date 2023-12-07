 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/insight-weekly-july-4-2023 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List
Blog

Insight Weekly: Banks bulk up capital cushions; economic growth cools; earnouts in PE exit deals
Case Study

A Bank Enhances Its Lending Processes to Minimize Negative Exposures

Blog

Insight Weekly: Big banks' risk scores hold steady; debt costs rise; default risk ticks up

Podcast

Next in Tech | Episode 123: Generative AI markets

Podcast

Next in Tech | Episode 122: Cloud delivered quantum


Insight Weekly: Banks bulk up capital cushions; economic growth cools; earnouts in PE exit deals

Today is Wednesday, July 05, 2023, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition of Insight Weekly, we put the spotlight on the Federal Reserve's annual bank stress test, which is designed to assess big banks' ability to keep lending during a severe recession. The stress test results this year showed smaller hypothetical losses compared with the year prior. In the aggregate, the banks' common equity Tier 1 ratio fell by a maximum of 2.3% in the simulated recession, compared with a decline of 2.7% in 2022. The aggregate loan loss rate was 6.4%, flat with 2022. This year's parameters incorporated large declines in residential and commercial real estate prices. The 23 large banks that participated in the stress test have built bigger capital cushions over existing requirements than the previous year — $231.54 billion in all, up from $220.90 billion, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Business activity across the four largest developed world economies — US, UK, Japan and eurozone — rose for a fifth month running in June, according to provisional "flash" Purchasing Managers' Index data compiled by S&P Global. However, the rate of growth slowed from May's 13-month high to register the weakest expansion of output since February. The recent growth surge seen in the spring has lost momentum, and almost petered out in the eurozone, as a deepening manufacturing downturn has been accompanied by slower growth in service sector activity. Encouragingly, inflation pressures have continued to abate, disappearing almost entirely in manufacturing and cooling in services.

Earnout payments were included in M&A deals totaling $26.86 billion globally between Jan. 1 and June 19. Private equity exits accounted for more than 22% of that total, their highest share since 2020, according to Market Intelligence data. The portion of total deal value contingent on future performance ranged from 5% to 78% among the 10 largest private equity exits to include earnouts over the last 12 months.

  • In Focus: US Bank Stress Test

    • Stress test results point to lower capital buffer requirements for big banks

      Capital deterioration simulated at big banks was less than the year before. The Federal Reserve said a scenario incorporating a fall in interest rates helped lift the value of banks' underwater bond portfolios.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • Banks leverage high-cost products to attract deposits as competition intensifies

      Building up high-cost deposits brings risks to banks' net interest margins.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Big investment banks set for weak Q2 in advisory, underwriting as job cuts rise

      Major US and European investment banks have ramped up staff reduction across their advisory and underwriting teams in response to sluggish activity.

      SNL Image

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US banks' AOCI improves for 2nd consecutive quarter in Q1

      US banks saw across-the-board improvements in accumulated other comprehensive income and tangible common equity in the first quarter, a relief following steeper losses caused by rising interest rates.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      UK banks under pressure as BoE speeds up rate hikes to fight inflation

      UK lenders face higher loan losses and rising deposit costs following the Bank of England's surprise 50-basis-point rate increase.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Large Asian banks maintain strong capital buffers as economic slowdown looms

      Banks across China, India and Singapore have common equity tier 1 ratios exceeding the minimum regulatory Basel III requirements, S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Banking-as-a-service providers grow deposits despite Q1 turmoil

      A group of 42 community banks focused on banking-as-a-service outperformed peers with strong deposit and loan growth in the first quarter. Analysts said their deposits can be stickier and more cost-efficient.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Insurance

    • US private auto insurers break premium, loss ratio records in Q1

      An S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis shows that US private auto insurance premiums rose $7.48 billion in the first quarter of 2023 to $76.30 billion.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Private Equity

    • PE exits a growing segment of deals with earnout provisions

      Earnout payments linked to an M&A target's future performance were included in deals totaling $26.86 billion globally between Jan. 1 and June 19.

      SNL Image

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Pension fund deployment to private equity under target in Q2

      Pension funds were underallocated to private equity by an aggregate $6.4 million net median as of June 19, slightly more than $4 million recorded March 28.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Credit and Markets

    • US student loan payments to resume as Americans struggle to pay other debts

      Paused since March 2020, an estimated one in five Americans will resume their student loan payments in October as credit card, auto loan delinquencies rise to pre-pandemic levels.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Home prices defy soaring mortgage costs, adding pressure on Fed to raise rates

      Demand massively outweighs supply, keeping prices elevated as mortgage costs have more than doubled in the last 3 years.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US dollar falls as biggest Fed rate hikes have likely passed

      The US dollar index is down about 8% from when Fed hikes likely peaked.

      SNL Image

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Flash PMI data for June signal cooler global price trends amid mounting growth risks

      Inflation pressures in the four largest developed economies — the US, UK, eurozone and Japan — eased in June, although business activity growth is slowing.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities

    • New tax credit rules may not simplify US clean energy project finance deals

      The Inflation Reduction Act lets developers convert tax credits into cash payments by selling the credits to unaffiliated corporate entities, but recently released IRS guidelines are "pretty onerous" for buyers, project finance attorneys said.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Even with clean balance sheets, oil and gas drillers exposed to rate increases

      While the industry has paid off billions in debt since the pandemic, interest rate hikes could still affect oil and gas drillers if the economy slows and energy demand falls.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      RRA Research: It pays to have a solid grasp of rate case process, say regulatory experts

      Utility industry stakeholders can benefit from a thorough understanding of the rate case process, which is unlike any other process for establishing product pricing in US industries.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Technology, Media and Telecommunications

    • Apple debt offerings drive infotech capital markets activity in May

      The North American information technology sector raised $8.78 billion through capital offerings in May 2023, surging from $2.95 billion in May 2022, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      451 Research: Adweek pulls back curtain on the future of digital brand marketing

      The theme of Adweek's annual Social Media Week conference was what the company dubbed "Creatorverse" — also known as the creator economy, where individual social media content creators are driving major change across the internet.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining

    • Metals and Mining Research: IM June 2023 – Exploration index posts strong reading

      S&P Global Market Intelligence's Pipeline Activity Index increased 6.4% month over month in May.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Supply Chain

    • Right place, right time: Supply chain outlook for third quarter 2023

      Supply chains are almost back to normal in terms of activity, inventories and seasonality. Yet, there are plenty of uncertainties in both the government policy and physical risk heading into the second half of 2023 as firms start to implement long-term supply chain restructuring plans.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • The Week in M&A

    • Despite ending 14-year de novo dry spell, Arizona still has a dearth of banks

      Read full article

      Japanese logistics group Nippon Express lands biggest European takeover in May

      Read full article

      NiSource deal's 'phenomenal price' indicates strong interest in utility stakes

      Read full article

      Private equity take-privates fall in Q2 as deal financing tightens

      Read full article

The Big Number

 

Read full article

 

Trending

—Listen to the Podcast by S&P Global Market Intelligence  and follow @EconomicsRisk on Twitter.

 

Transform Your Tomorrow

A sustainable tomorrow starts with actionable intelligence today. Advance your sustainability journey with data, analytics and workflow solutions that help you take the next step. And the step after that.

Learn More

 

Additional Insights from S&P Global Market Intelligence

Increase your competitive edge with essential insights delivered straight to your inbox. We offer complimentary newsletters on a wide variety of topics to help you stay on top of what’s moving the markets, separating the immaterial from the invaluable. Review our newsletters and sign up here.

IHS Markit is now part of S&P Global.

Compiled by Roma Arora

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Follow Up