It pays to have a solid grasp of rate case process, say regulatory experts

Although utility rate case matters may seem arcane to individuals new to the sector and those without a deep understanding of the ratemaking process mechanics, industry experts say there is nothing to fear.

The Rate Case Process

In a recent Topical Special Report, "The rate case process: a conduit to enlightenment," Regulatory Research Associates discusses the key features of a typical utility rate case, including the determination of an appropriate return on equity and the calculation of rate base.

Utilities are natural monopolies because of their enormous capital costs. Monopolies, by definition, also have high barriers to entry. A company with monopoly power, however, cannot be allowed to operate without oversight; otherwise, the price of the company's product could be exorbitant. The state utility commissions were created to regulate the rates the utilities charge and, together with the utilities, investors and customers, comprise what is known as the "regulatory compact."

The rate-setting process is grounded in the fact that utilities operate as monopolies where, in the absence of regulation, there is no market for competitive pricing of the utility's product. This applies to utilities in non-restructured jurisdictions, whereas the power commodity itself can be considered competitively priced in restructured jurisdictions, given the presence of competition for generation supply.

Since there is no market-based approach to setting utility rates except for the limited circumstances mentioned above, rate cases rely on a cost-of-service methodology, where the commission examines the utility's costs and investments, determines whether they were prudently incurred, and then adds a risk-adjusted return for the utility's shareholders. This figure, known in industry parlance as the "revenue requirement," then translates, in most instances, into a combination of a fixed monthly charge and an additional usage-based charge that forms the basis for calculating each customer's total monthly bill.

When a utility decides to seek to raise its prices, the company must come before its state commission and file a rate case unless it is already required to initiate rate proceedings at regular intervals. The reasons for a rate case filing are numerous, but they generally relate to investments by the utility, changes in expenses and cost of capital, and the impact of broad economic forces, such as inflation or a sluggish economy.

The process begins with the utility's filing, which includes the testimony of several witnesses. The company quantifies the additional revenue it seeks to recover for its operating costs, depreciation expense and taxes and to allow its shareholders to earn a reasonable return. Each witness supports a specific aspect of the filing, e.g., depreciation, rate of return or pension costs.

The rate case process gives a diverse group of intervenors an opportunity to voice their concerns. These parties often sign onto settlements that facilitate resolutions to contentious proceedings.

A rate case is a quasi-judicial process, although there is no jury, and the outcome is determined by the commission. In some jurisdictions, the commission presides over the hearings and all aspects of a case, but in most instances, the commissioners get involved at the end of the proceeding and make their decision after reviewing the entire case record. The process is complicated and costly, sometimes taking as long as two years to be completed.

Regulatory Research Associates is a group within S&P Global Commodity Insights.

S&P Global Commodity Insights produces content for distribution on S&P Capital IQ Pro.

This article was published by S&P Global Market Intelligence and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.