Potential risk mitigation: Risk mitigation depends on the type of oracle. For centralized oracles, track record is important but cannot eliminate risk as the data used can be compromised. The oracle owner is responsible for the data quality, but if it uses unreliable data sources, the risk persists. To resolve this problem, decentralized oracles were created to aggregate data from various sources and use verification mechanisms that check its accuracy before transmitting it to the smart contracts. For example, a decentralized oracle will look at the different data sources and eliminate abnormal values, use the median data or calculate an average. As such, even if one node in the network provides wrong or manipulated data, other nodes will provide a different set of data and the incorrect data will be eliminated. The data aggregation mechanism is important in this case. If we go back to our previous example and assume that two nodes reported prices of $400 and $550 for the asset. Using the average price of $475 would still result in executing the smart contract and selling the asset at a $75 loss for the asset owner. While this is lower than the previous situation, it is still a loss for the end user. Therefore, it is important for oracles to diversify their sources of information and use reputable nodes. If the oracle had 10 nodes reporting a similar price of $550 and one node reporting $400, the latter would have been eliminated.

Technical risks

Bringing off-chain data reliably to the on-chain world comes along with technical risks related to outages of the oracle operators and more blockchain-specific risks like network congestion and latency. These issues could lead to outdated data transmissions or no transmissions at all to the receiver, which are usually smart contracts that execute functions as part of a protocol.

Why it matters: Outdated data transmissions or failures to transmit data because of technical problems could lead to flawed function executions in smart contracts and to unintended outcomes with significant financial losses for the end users of DeFi protocols. For example, DeFi lending protocol Maker experienced oracle problems due to the congestion of the Ethereum network at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, which translated to financial losses for its users. Latency in data transmissions could also lead to failures in transmitting accurate data. Limits to scalability on the Ethereum blockchain, for example, are well known and tackled with smart solutions like layer 2 blockchains (a blockchain network built on top of a base-layer blockchain to add functionality and speed).

Potential risk mitigation: Technical risks resulting from specific oracles can be partly mitigated either at the protocol level, by using multiple oracles, or at the oracle provider level, if they operate as a decentralized network. The root causes of network congestion and latency may be addressed as blockchain technology develops, particularly with features enhancing scalability and interoperability (see the How blockchains scale section in “What can You Trust In A Trustless System,” published Oct. 11, 2023).





Looking forward: Bringing TradFi on-chain?

The ability of oracles to bring off-chain data onto a blockchain (and vice versa) greatly enhances DeFi use cases, and can support further growth in applications connected with the financing of the real economy. Going forward, the ability to secure communications across different blockchains could be transformative in supporting institutional adoption for financial market applications, by helping connect the “walled gardens” of private permissioned blockchains used by different institutions to each other and to public blockchains. However, the utility of oracles can come at the cost of adding a number of key risks such as concentration, data quality and technical risks. Understanding and addressing these risks will be critical to developing robust market infrastructure for financial applications.

