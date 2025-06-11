Maritime Decarbonization; US Economic Forecast; and Integrating AI into IT

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Recent regulations have modestly boosted maritime decarbonization efforts as the shipping industry faces challenges from high renewable fuel prices and seeks to distribute financial responsibilities. In April, the International Maritime Organization voted on global greenhouse gas standards for marine energy, aiming for net-zero shipping by 2050. This marks a significant regulatory step, as it’s the first time costs were imposed on emissions across the sector.

The IMO's fuel standards, expected to be adopted in October and implemented by 2028, will introduce life cycle greenhouse gas intensity thresholds that will be gradually reduced until at least 2035, accompanied by penalties and a carbon trading mechanism. However, there remains a substantial price disparity. The average bunker price for very low sulfur fuel oil in April was US$493.62 per metric ton in Singapore — the world’s largest bunker port — compared to US$1,886.55 per metric ton for 100% sustainable methanol.