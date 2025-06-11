Maritime Decarbonization; US Economic Forecast; and Integrating AI into IT

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — June 11 2025
Today is Wednesday, June 11, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Recent regulations have modestly boosted maritime decarbonization efforts as the shipping industry faces challenges from high renewable fuel prices and seeks to distribute financial responsibilities. In April, the International Maritime Organization voted on global greenhouse gas standards for marine energy, aiming for net-zero shipping by 2050. This marks a significant regulatory step, as it’s the first time costs were imposed on emissions across the sector.
The IMO's fuel standards, expected to be adopted in October and implemented by 2028, will introduce life cycle greenhouse gas intensity thresholds that will be gradually reduced until at least 2035, accompanied by penalties and a carbon trading mechanism. However, there remains a substantial price disparity. The average bunker price for very low sulfur fuel oil in April was US$493.62 per metric ton in Singapore — the world’s largest bunker port — compared to US$1,886.55 per metric ton for 100% sustainable methanol.
Economy
In this episode of “The Decisive” podcast, host Alyssa Grzelak shares highlights from S&P Global Market Intelligence’s May 20 US macroeconomic webinar, featuring expert commentary from our economics team. The US economy is forecast to slow, with growth projected to average just 0.8% per quarter in 2025, raising concerns about a potential recession. We explain the anatomy of a recession, looking at recent examples, and share our outlook.
Our economists also discuss the implications of elevated tariffs, which are contributing to inflation and reshaping business investment decisions. The Federal Reserve's cautious approach amid policy uncertainty is also explored, with expectations for a pause in rate adjustments until late 2026.
Artificial Intelligence
AI is transforming enterprise workflows by introducing new capabilities, but it faces significant implementation challenges. Generative AI excels in code generation as well as enhancing productivity and accessibility for nondevelopers through natural language interfaces. However, the rate of genAI projects failing to reach production is high due to the risks typical of early-stage technologies and the pressure of having to deliver quick results.
Integrating AI into cybersecurity and IT operations also complicates management. To address this, IT leaders are turning to AI-powered automation platforms that centralize control and improve collaboration, enabling real-time decision-making and faster issue resolution. Success with AI requires balancing its potential with strong security and operational efficiency, positioning IT leaders to drive the next wave of digital transformation.