Coal’s Competitive Advantage; US Treasury Prices Down; and AI Infrastructure Investments

Economy

Equity markets have rebounded significantly after a challenging start to the second quarter, with the S&P 500 gaining 6% by the end of May. However, the bond market has faced pressures from the uncertainty and potential inflationary effect of tariffs, concerns about the US’ fiscal deficit and shifts in foreign demand for US Treasurys. This has resulted in the iBoxx $ Treasuries index declining 1% month over month in May, its first loss of the year.

Despite a decline across the yield curve following a soft labor market report, US Treasury yields for 2-year and 30-year notes increased by over 23 basis points and 27 bps, respectively, between the end of April and June 4. The 30-year Treasury yield briefly exceeded 5% due to weak demand in the 20-year US Treasury auction.