Lessons from Spain’s Blackout; Europe’s AI U-turn; and Ocean Carrier Profits

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The April 28 blackout of historic proportions on the Iberian peninsula has sparked debate on responsibility and prevention; the investigation into its causes is ongoing.

One conclusion is that grid investments are becoming more important, S&P Global Commodity Insights analysts Kerry Thacker-Smith and Alexandre Mace explained on the latest episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast. Albéric Mongrenier, executive director of think tank European Initiative for Energy Security, said grids have become critical in Europe's push for more independence and security.