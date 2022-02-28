Daily Update: June 16, 2023

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

The Impact of Turkey’s Election on Energy Markets

Energy security — the topic of many politicians' campaign rhetoric as they bid for their country's highest offices — is a national issue that often has global implications. Such was displayed in Turkey over the past several months as incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ran for and secured reelection against opposing candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

Soaring energy prices and the country's dependence on energy imports was an important campaign issue that Erdoğan leaned into in his bid to connect with Turkish voters, who have been facing the hardships of an economy gripped by heightened inflation. As with many countries, the twin challenges of inflation and high energy prices have enticed Turkey to purchase discounted Russian energy, increasing the country’s dependence on Russia.

Turkey's energy minister, Fatih Dönmez, confirmed that Russia allowed Turkey to postpone payments for some gas imports. Such support from the Kremlin may well have aided Erdoğan's reelection by enabling him to continue subsidizing retail gas sales by up to 80% and power by up to 50% ahead of the election, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights. Iraq is Turkey's main oil supplier, but Russia has increased its share of Turkey's imports in recent years, often trading at steep discounts. Turkey's monthly imports of Russian crude more than doubled since April 2022 and product imports are surging.

But Turkey's energy security is far more than a national topic of political rhetoric and consumer angst. Turkey is imbued with global energy market significance as an energy crossroads, straddling the Turkish Straits that connect the Black Sea with the Mediterranean. Several important pipelines transit Turkey too, increasing its importance in global energy markets as European countries work to replace Russian oil and gas. Despite not being a major producer, Turkey’s geostrategic position and role as a transport hub mean that its energy policies ricochet through global markets.

Policymakers in Ankara, recognizing the tenebrous state of the nation's energy security, are working to ramp up domestic energy production and realize the goal of establishing a gas trading hub near interconnectors with Bulgaria and Greece. For example, the recently commissioned Sakarya gas field is slated to produce 14-15 billion cubic meters per year by 2025, and Bulgargaz — Bulgaria's national gas company — already uses Turkey's northern liquefied natural gas terminals for imports to replace lost Russian volumes.

Turkey may drift closer to Russia with Erdoğan having won reelection, but the country would likely remain in its energy dilemma even if the election had catapulted a new president into office. For global energy markets, it's a bit of a mixed bag. A closer Turkey-Russia relationship vis-à-vis energy may mean Turkey continues increasing its imports of Russian fossil fuels. But Turkey realizing its ambitious goal of becoming a gas hub could bolster energy security for southeastern Europe and eventually provide broader Europe with access to alternative gas suppliers.

