Taxes And Other Frequently Asked Financial Questions On Energy

One of the most common inquiries over the last year was how the tax legislation enacted in December 2017 will affect investor-owned utilities. This question, among several others, is addressed in the Frequently Asked Questions report compiled by Regulatory Research Associate's Financial Focus team.

The tax legislation enacted in December 2017, among other things, lowered the corporate income tax rate to 21% from 35%. For the entire RRA energy and water coverage universe, tax expense declined by 49.3% in 2018 to $5.430 billion.

The RRA-calculated effective income tax rate for our energy and water coverage universe declined significantly during 2018 to 11.6% from 34.7% in 2017, and this 67% decline can reasonably be attributed to the enactment of the tax-reform legislation. RRA derived the effective tax rate by dividing income tax expense by adjusted net income. Adjusted net income for the total group was up 9.9% year over year to $42.594 billion.

Actual income taxes paid for the full group increased by 22% to $997 million in 2018. Financial Focus notes that the actual taxes-paid metric is typically much lower than tax expense and income tax expense in 2018 for our coverage universe and totaled $5.430 billion, compared to $997 million for taxes paid. The major reason that taxes-paid is typically much lower than income tax expense is that deferred taxes lower the current tax liability, i.e., taxes paid. It is interesting that despite tax reform's lowering of the corporate tax rate in 2018, actual taxes paid by utilities increased from 2017 to 2018, illustrating the vagaries and complexity of the tax code.

For companies with regulated utility operations, virtually all state jurisdictions have required the lower corporate tax rate to be passed on to customers. Hence, there is no immediate, material financial benefit to utilities from the lower corporate tax rate. This lower rate, however, also necessitated that each company's deferred income taxes be calculated using the new rate, which had the effect of reducing the deferred tax balance. Since deferred taxes are an offset to rate base in utility ratemaking, the lower deferred tax balances result in higher rate base values, all else held constant. In addition, the lower corporate tax rate results in a reduced "net-to-gross" multiplier, the factor used to "gross up" utility net operating income to revenue requirement in utility ratemaking.

For companies with nonregulated business operations, the lower corporate tax rate would lead to higher profitability in these segments since there is no regulatory requirement to address the issue. For companies that operate in competitive wholesale power markets that use auctions, the lower taxes, i.e., costs, likely eventually would lead to lower market prices as power sellers compete to maintain/obtain business. Utilities with fixed-priced contracts to sell power, however, would profit from the lower corporate tax rate.

