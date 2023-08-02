Quantamental Research Brief: Risky Business - Foot Traffic, Vacancy Rates, and Credit Risks

Highlights

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to widespread closures of retail stores, offices and hotels. Foot traffic data can be combined with traditional financial ratios to provide a more holistic view of business health for both credit and equity investors.

This report extends our prior analysis of foot-traffic data by setting foot traffic figures in the context of a screen for identifying where risks may be highest.

The analysis in this report can help: i) Creditors identify customers that require additional credit facilities to support growth, or companies where existing credit lines need to be reassessed given bleak prospects; and ii) Equity investors identify companies where revenues may be accelerating or firms that may have difficulty meeting financial obligations.