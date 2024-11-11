Vice President, New Product Development & Quantamental Research

Temilade (“Temi”) Oyeniyi is Vice President at S&P Global Market Intelligence’s QuantamentalResearch Group, which is responsible for building global equity strategies for institutional investors. Most recently, he was a Principal at Bank of Montreal Global Asset Management where he was responsible for portfolio research in international equity markets and providing analytical and portfolio support to Portfolio Managers. Previously, Temi was a Senior Equity Researcher/Investment Consultant at IHS Markit where he was responsible for the firm’s global quantitative products for institutional investors. Temi began his career as a Credit Analyst in Lagos, Nigeria.Temi received his MBA from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University and BS in Computer Science from the University of Lagos, Nigeria. He is a member of the CFA Institute and Chicago Quantitative Alliance (CQA).