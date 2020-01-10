Opportunities Abound In Malaysia's Video Sector Amid Local Challenges

Leveraging local originals, content partnerships and extensive user knowledge will keep pay TV thriving in Malaysia, according to industry experts at this year's Malaysia in View event, held Sept. 3 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Kagan presented on the current state of Malaysia's video industry. As of 2018, Kagan estimates Malaysia's multichannel subscribers reached 4.7 million, covering 61.8% of TV households. Pay TV services are offered through direct-to-home and IPTV platforms, with 71% and 29% market shares, respectively. Pay TV subscriptions are expected to reach 5.8 million by 2028.

Malaysia is a highly mobile-driven market with an estimated 130% mobile penetration, which favors over-the-top over linear pay TV. Still, the fixed broadband market is expanding as the new Malaysian government is committed to making these services faster and more affordable. According to our model, fixed broadband subscriptions in Malaysia should reach 2.5 million by the end of this year and 4 million by the end of 2028. Fixed broadband penetration is projected to rise from 30.7% in 2019 to 41.0% in 2028. Fiber is the dominant platform, with 71.8% subscriber share in 2019. By 2028, we estimate fiber's subscriber share will grow to 92.1%. This will boost the growth of IPTV, which is estimated to reach 2.7 million subscribing households by 2028.

Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd. dominated Malaysia's multichannel space in 2018, with about 73% of the pay TV market subscribing to its DTH and IPTV platforms. In a panel discussion, Astro Content Director Agnes Rozario discussed the company's focus on producing innovative local content, as well as strategic alliances with other regional and international content creators, as key differentiators for Astro in the streaming-heavy landscape. Vernacular Malay, Chinese and Indian intellectual property accounted for 64% of Astro's 73% TV viewership share in April 2019. "These creative capabilities have positioned us well in ... a content-hungry world," she added.

Aside from occasionally refreshing libraries, it is also vital for companies to know what, where, when and how the audience wants to consume content. Anna Pak Burdin, general manager of Discovery Networks Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. in Southeast Asia, said services would achieve the greatest success based not on their platforms but on how well they know consumers. For example, Astro moved its high-definition channels to lower-tier packages as a better fit for the consumer demographic.

Despite not having its own broadband service, Astro offers IPTV in partnership with broadband providers Maxis Bhd., TIME dotCom Bhd. and Tenaga Nasional Bhd. Rozario mentioned that bundling video services with broadband enables companies to cross-sell each other's products while providing seamless user experience between services concurrently.

As a content-consumer company, Rozario also noted that Astro's ownership of various digital and on-demand platforms such as Astro Go and NJOI Now helps it to gain TV viewership traction and drive customer engagement. When asked whether Astro Go is bound to replace pay TV services in the future, Astro head of OTT Christian Toksvig explained that Astro Go will remain a companion streaming add-on exclusive for pay TV subscribers even if not generating its own revenue. "We are voluntarily limiting the audience that can come into Astro Go because it is part of our strategy to protect the pay TV segment," he added. Toksvig also mentioned that Astro plans to launch a monetized standalone streaming service for nonsubscribers by next year.

Knowledge of the changing market also prompted Telekom Malaysia to evolve into a multiplay operator from a broadband provider that is "just selling pipes," as TM Net CEO Emily Wee put it. "Eventually, prices will be coming down and will get commoditized, so we need to offer more than connectivity," she added. As of year-end 2018, TM reached 1.3 million subscribers for its Unifi service, with 53% of its subscribers subscribed to triple-play and above.

Asked about consumer willingness to pay for broadband but not for video, Wee commented that the problem lies with the number of providers offering ad-based video on demand, or AVOD, which gives the impression that premium content is free as long as a consumer has connectivity. According to Wee, this business model may not be sustainable in the long run as companies need to monetize.

Discussing the future of Malaysia's video offerings with Wee, Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) CEO Louis Boswell pointed out how content moved from being too aggregated in one place to being too fragmented and distributed across multiple services. In response, Wee said TM is trying to differentiate its library from the rest of the market offering the same value-added services. The general result of TM's surveys is that customers would rather aggregate content themselves, which would be achievable technology-wise but more complicated in terms of billing integrations.

Wee described technology as a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it has democratized content for both consumers and suppliers in terms of improved discoverability. But on the other, advanced technology is prone to unprecedented piracy. "Once you have that connectivity, you have the world of content to steal from," Boswell commented.

Piracy has always been one of the biggest challenges in the Malaysian market. AVIA announced in its latest survey results that 23% of Malaysian consumers use pirated TV boxes known as illicit streaming devices, or ISDs. The situation has slightly improved from results released in February this year, indicating that one in four Malaysian consumers uses ISDs. The relatively lower cost of the ISDs remains attractive. In response, Astro offers flexible options including à la carte, pay-per-view, event passes and skinny bundles through its NJOI prepaid service. The operator's strategy is to upsell subscribers from this entry-level service to its premium direct-to-home service. TM's Unifi TV, on the other hand, bundles its basic-tier IPTV pack with its broadband service with download speeds of up to 100 Mbps and offers its set-top box to these subscribers for free.

The growth of esports is driving considerable attention in Malaysia. Astro launched its first esports channel, branded eGG Network, in 2016. The channel is now available in Astro's basic-tier pack and has been distributed to multichannel operators in the Asia-Pacific region, including fetch in Australia, Singtel in Singapore, Advanced Info Service PCL in Thailand, Sky Net in Myanmar, Cignal Digital TV in the Philippines and Telekomunikasi Indonesia International Pte. Ltd.'s Usee TV in Indonesia.

Panelists in the esports session agreed that esports represents a huge licensing opportunity. Astro Chief of Sports Lee Choong Kay commented that esports content owners are looking for the best production partner for localization. That comes as a good fit for television, which offers the best production. Meta.us CEO Alan Chou added that content owners of esports games look to promote their games through exposure on different media platforms, including TV. Lee foresees "the emerging trend of more causal esports fans coming on board, not just the hardcore ones." From a multichannel perspective, esports content and channels help to retain younger subscribers and drive subscriber growth through esports fans. Even though the eGG Network is now in the basic-tier pack of Astro, it could be moved to a higher-cost pack when esports becomes as popular as content such as NBA and English Premier League games.

