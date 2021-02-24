Download The Full ReportClick Here
Welcome to the 28th issue of the EMEA Private Equity Market Snapshot (PEMS), a quarterly publication focusing on the Private Equity (PE) market in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Deal-making in Q4 2020 slowed, with General Partners' (GPs') investments in EMEA seeing a significant drop as a result of a lack of large deals and the Nordics alone experiencing growth in deal value. That said, Asia came out strong, winning all high-value investments of EMEA-based GPs during the fourth quarter.
Within the Venture Capital (VC) segment, however, the overall downward trend was reversed, with VCs seeing a significant increase in capital deployed in the EMEA region, despite a lower deal count. We explore some of the factors affecting VC deal-making in detail in our report on our fourth annual survey gauging industry sentiment among PE and VC professionals globally. For a year that has presented unprecedented market challenges, the optimism leading into 2021 among PE/VC investors is striking. While we see fewer exits on the horizon, deal-making activity looks strong.
We close with a feature article on the rise of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in Southeast Asia, which are increasingly being viewed as a more favorable alternative to the more traditional initial public offering (IPO) route to take companies public, particularly among tech-focused startups and unicorns, who are attracted by the flexibility and cost-efficiency of SPACs.
Learn more about Market IntelligenceRequest Demo
EMEA Private Equity Market Snapshot Issue 28
Click Here
EMEA Deal-Making Muted in Q4 2020, With No Mega Deals in Sight
Read more
2021 Global Private Equity Outlook
Read more
Vibrant Tech Hub in Southeast Asia seen as Hot SPAC Hunting Ground in 2021
Read more
EMEA Private Equity Market Snapshot (PEMS) – Data Pack
Read more