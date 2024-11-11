Industry Editor

Gaurav Raghuvanshi is industry editor of the Asia-Pacific Financial Institutions Group, overseeing the production of proprietary news content of the APAC banking, ESG and financial technology sectors. Gaurav has over 20 years of experience as an editor and reporter covering Asian economies and companies. He previously worked as an editor at Dow Jones Newswires and the regional air transport correspondent for The Wall Street Journal.

Gaurav holds a postgraduate qualification in journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication and a bachelor’s degree in Economics and History from the Lucknow University in India.