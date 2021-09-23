CreditModel™ China Corporates 1.0

Overview

The Chinese credit market has experienced exponential growth in recent years and is progressively opening to external investors. Thus, it is essential for both local and foreign market participants to gauge the default risk of counterparties in this relatively nascent market using a quantitative tool that incorporates unique local market features and produces a differentiated credit risk assessment.

CreditModelTM China Corporates 1.0 (CM China 1.0), developed by S&P Global Market Intelligence, is a statistical model that offers an automated and scalable solution to assess the credit risk of corporate counterparties in the China domestic market. It aims to generate credit scores that are largely aligned with S&P Global (China) Ratings’ rating criteria and to provide credit risk assessments on a scale that is tailored to the China domestic market. The tool can be used by risk managers at financial institutions, corporations, and asset management firms to:

Assess the credit risk of unrated and rated counterparties in China.

Benchmark internal credit ratings against a globally-recognized metric that is specifically tailored to the China market.

Support transfer pricing, trade credit, and supply chain risk management.

Calculate capital for compliance purposes.

Provide relevant inputs for limit setting of exposures for industries, countries, or regions.

Incorporate fundamental credit risk in the investment idea generation process.

Perform stress testing and sensitivity analysis.

The model is trained on the ratings data that is sourced from the S&P Global (China) Ratings’ research database. It uses company financials along with industry-specific factors to generate a credit score for each individual company, representing a statistical view of the credit strength of the company.

Entity Coverage and Model Features

The model applies to companies in the China corporate sector (see Appendix for details on coverage) as defined by Primary Industry Classifications (PICs). Since most entities in the ratings database are large in size, we recommend using CM China to assess the credit risk of corporate entities with total revenue greater than 200 million CNY.[1]

Financial and Industry Factors

The model utilizes both financial data from corporates and relevant industry data to generate a quantitative credit score that aims to statistically match a rating by S&P Global (China) Ratings.

Public and Private Corporates

The model covers both publicly-traded and privately-owned corporates in the China domestic market.

Primary Model Outputs

The model’s primary output is a lowercase credit score. The score is calculated on a stand-alone basis, prior to any group or government support consideration.

Parental and Government Support Overlay

Parental and government support is modelled separately, considering the link between the subsidiary and its parent, or the importance of the company to the underlying supporting government. Details on the overlay methodology are described in corresponding documents.[2]

Stress Testing and Peer Comparison

Clients can score any corporate company using their own financials, change financial data and other input factors for a ‘what-if’ analysis, and stress test input factors. The model enables simultaneous scoring of many companies for a single financial period, or one entity over multiple financial periods. Surveillance dashboards enable users to quickly compare the creditworthiness and distribution of a portfolio of entities covered by the model.

Sensitivity Analysis

For each input, the model reports a sensitivity measure that indicates the change in the model output (i.e., its sensitivity) when an input is changed by a small proportion (typically 10% of the initial value for financial ratios and one notch for non-financials).

Contribution Analysis

In addition to the sensitivity measures, clients can assess the weight or importance of the contribution of a risk factor to the current credit score through two contribution measures: the Absolute Contribution and the Relative Contribution.

The Absolute Contribution is obtained by first calculating the Marginal Contribution, i.e., the percentage change of the (numerical unrounded) credit score when, among the actual inputs, one variable at a time is set to its best possible value, thus effectively removing or switching off the effect due to that variable. Next, the Absolute Contribution of a variable can be simply expressed as the Marginal Contribution of the variable divided by the sum of all Marginal Contributions of all variables. Thus, Absolute Contributions of all input factors add to 100% and provide a straightforward means to identify the main inputs that drive a model output away from the best score (i.e., ‘aaa’). The higher the contribution value, the more the input contributes to the model output.

The Relative Contribution of a variable is obtained by first calculating the (numerical unrounded) score with all inputs set to their median values, and then the percentage change of the score when the corresponding variable is set to its actual value (all others remaining at their median values). As such, the Relative Contribution of a variable can be positive or negative and provides insight about the extent to which the corresponding input drives the model output away from the "median case" (when all inputs are set to their median values). The median values are based on the closest quarter for which financials are available and include all pre-scored companies in the same industry.

Imputation

It is desirable to have a model that can still provide an assessment when only partial information for a company is available. The imputation methodology for CM China utilizes a Nearest Neighbor approach to identify companies with similar characteristics to the company with missing inputs. We then run a regression to estimate the missing input from similar companies with complete financials. Once the missing input is estimated, along with non-missing variables, the model output is calculated through the standard scoring framework. Please refer to the White Paper on imputation for additional details.[3]

A Tailored Framework for the China Domestic Market

CM China is trained on the S&P Global (China) Ratings data that are customized for the China domestic credit market. The model produces a widely dispersed credit score distribution with granularity and offers a differentiated credit risk assessment for Chinese companies. The score grades are based on the China local scale that is in line with the underlying ratings data. The model incorporates unique local market features, e.g., industry risk scores for the China domestic market that reflect heterogeneity in risk dynamics across different industries.

Trained on S&P Global (China) Ratings Data

We trained the CM China model by leveraging the stand-alone credit profiles (SACP) data from S&P Global (China) Ratings for 688 unique company observations as of May 2020. We collected relevant company financials from the S&P Capital IQ platform to construct firm-specific credit risk factors, and included risk dimensions that are considered in S&P Global (China) Ratings’ rating criteria. Among them, industry risk scores play a critical role in assessing the risk that companies face in their respective industries. Industry risk scores are sourced from S&P Global (China) Ratings’ research database. They tend to reflect the specific nuances of a respective industry in the China domestic market, and may include consideration of factors such as industry trends, technological issues, barriers to entry, and industry cyclicality.

Rigorous Variable Selection Process

To select the final set of inputs and variables, we used both statistical analysis and business judgment and weighed the following considerations.

Availability of Factors: All factors included in the model must be widely available on a consistent basis over time for companies in each sector. Some factors have high predictive power, but are seldom reported by companies (e.g., some cash flow items of private corporates). While these factors may help boost a model’s performance, such a model would be irrelevant for firms that do not report similar information.

Correlation: Highly-correlated factors do not provide additional insights and could distort model performance. We use correlation analysis to identify and remove correlated variables.

Representation of Relevant Risk Dimensions: To capture the variety of factors that influence the creditworthiness of a company, we referred to the list of risk dimensions that S&P Global (China) Ratings considers for the analysis of corporates. We then selected the variables that would comprise these risk dimensions from a range of categories, similar to how a rating agency would analyze a corporate company.

Table 1: Risk Dimensions Covered for CM China Corporates

Variable Risk Dimension Lease-adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Debt Service Capacity Total Revenue Size Effect Debt / (Debt + Equity) Gearing Inventory Turnover Efficiency EBITDA Margin Profitability FFO Debt Ratio Debt Service Capacity Industry Risk Score Business Risk

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. Data as of March 31, 2021. For illustrative purposes only.

Sophisticated Methodology

The underlying modeling framework belongs to the family of exponential density models. It uses the prior distribution of all S&P Global (China) Ratings’ ratings data in the training sample as an “anchor distribution” and modifies it in proportion to how much the financials of a specific company deviate from those of companies used in the anchor distribution. The statistical analysis of variable selection is based on the K-fold Greedy Forward Approach, a widely used statistical method that results in a good fit out of sample.

The model maximizes the maximum likelihood function within a Maximum Expected Utility, adapted to the case of multi-state scores, and uses the Akaike Information Criterion (AIC) to limit the maximum number of variables that are included (model parsimony). This optimization process helps the model exhibit greater stability and out-of-time performance. Moreover, monotonicity constraints are applied to have the model produce outputs that follow economic intuition.

Model Performance

CM China was trained on S&P Global (China) Ratings’ SACP data, aiming to generate a credit score that statistically matches the SACP. Thus, the model’s performance can be best measured by looking at the agreement of model scores with S&P Global (China) Ratings’ SACPs, as shown in Table 2. Additional performance measures and details are available in the technical reference guide.[4] The overall model performance is good, as suggested by the high matching ratios.

Table 2: CM China Corporates 1.0 Ratings Agreement[5]

Exact Match Within 1 Notch Within 2 Notches Within 3 Notches # of Observations In Sample 24.79% 60.61% 84.38% 93.89% 589 Out of Sample 20.92% 57.65% 81.12% 92.18% 118

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. Data as of March 31, 2021. For illustrative purposes only.

Case Study

Company X is a firm that provides water treatment services in China and had been actively expanding its business throughout the country. As of October 2020, the company had failed to pay debt that was due.

Figure 1: Case Study - CM China Corporates 1.0

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. Data as of August 10, 2021. For illustrative purposes only.

Figure 1 illustrates the evolution of credit score estimates generated by CM China 1.0 for the period 2017-2020. The company’s model score had been continuously worsening and dropped from ‘bb-’ to ‘b’ in 2018 and then to ‘ccc+’ in 2020, flashing strong warnings at least two years before the credit event. To understand the driving forces for the significant drop in credit scores, we also show the time series of two key model inputs, i.e., EBITDA interest coverage and EBITDA margin. The company’s revenue generation ability had been deteriorating with EBITDA, entering the negative zone in 2020 due to the large shock of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its weakened profitability, coupled with the mounting debt overload, resulted in a sharp drop in debt service capability, as measured by the large decrease of the EBITDA interest coverage ratio (from 542% to -373% between 2017 and 2020). This was consistent with the fast deterioration of the company’s creditworthiness.

Conclusion

Credit risk assessments of large corporate counterparties in China are challenging due to the low-default characteristics and unique local market features. Risk managers often rely on the limited universe of ratings by main rating agencies, or use scorecard approaches that can be time consuming and not scalable. CM China, trained on S&P Global (China) Ratings data, offers an automated and scalable solution for gauging the credit risk of corporate companies in China. The model is specifically tailored to the China domestic market and calibrated to produce differentiated credit scores that are statistically aligned with S&P Global (China) Ratings’ rating criteria and scale. It can be applied to assess the credit risk of rated and unrated corporate entities in China.

APPENDIX

CM China Corporates: Supported Industries (as of August 2021)

PICS Description Sector Industry Group ID 25101010 Auto Components Consumer Discretionary 1 25101020 Auto Components Consumer Discretionary 1 25102010 Automobiles Consumer Discretionary 1 25102020 Automobiles Consumer Discretionary 1 25201010 Household Durables Consumer Discretionary 1 25201020 Household Durables Consumer Discretionary 1 25201030 Household Durables Consumer Discretionary 1 25201040 Household Durables Consumer Discretionary 1 25201050 Household Durables Consumer Discretionary 1 25202010 Leisure Products Consumer Discretionary 1 25203010 Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods Consumer Discretionary 1 25203020 Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods Consumer Discretionary 1 25203030 Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods Consumer Discretionary 1 25301010 Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure Consumer Discretionary 1 25301020 Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure Consumer Discretionary 1 25301030 Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure Consumer Discretionary 1 25301040 Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure Consumer Discretionary 1 25302010 Diversified Consumer Services Consumer Discretionary 1 25302020 Diversified Consumer Services Consumer Discretionary 1 25401010 Media* Consumer Discretionary 1 25401020 Media* Consumer Discretionary 1 25401025 Media* Consumer Discretionary 1 25401030 Media* Consumer Discretionary 1 25401040 Media* Consumer Discretionary 1 25501010 Distributors Consumer Discretionary 1 25502020 Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Consumer Discretionary 1 25503010 Multiline Retail Consumer Discretionary 1 25503020 Multiline Retail Consumer Discretionary 1 25504010 Specialty Retail Consumer Discretionary 1 25504020 Specialty Retail Consumer Discretionary 1 25504030 Specialty Retail Consumer Discretionary 1 25504040 Specialty Retail Consumer Discretionary 1 25504050 Specialty Retail Consumer Discretionary 1 25504060 Specialty Retail Consumer Discretionary 1 30101010 Food & Staples Retailing Consumer Staples 2 30101020 Food & Staples Retailing Consumer Staples 2 30101030 Food & Staples Retailing Consumer Staples 2 30101040 Food & Staples Retailing Consumer Staples 2 30201010 Beverages Consumer Staples 2 30201020 Beverages Consumer Staples 2 30201030 Beverages Consumer Staples 2 30202010 Food Products Consumer Staples 2 30202030 Food Products Consumer Staples 2 30203010 Tobacco Consumer Staples 2 30301010 Household Products Consumer Staples 2 30302010 Personal Products Consumer Staples 2 10101010 Energy Equipment & Services Energy 3 10101020 Energy Equipment & Services Energy 3 10102010 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Energy 3 10102020 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Energy 3 10102030 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Energy 3 10102040 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Energy 3 10102050 Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Energy 3 35101010 Health Care Equipment & Supplies Health Care 4 35101020 Health Care Equipment & Supplies Health Care 4 35102010 Health Care Providers & Services Health Care 4 35102015 Health Care Providers & Services Health Care 4 35102020 Health Care Providers & Services Health Care 4 35102030 Health Care Providers & Services Health Care 4 35103010 Health Care Technology Health Care 4 35201010 Biotechnology Health Care 4 35202010 Pharmaceuticals Health Care 4 35203010 Life Sciences Tools & Services Health Care 4 20101010 Aerospace & Defense Industrials 5 20102010 Building Products Industrials 5 20103010 Construction & Engineering Industrials 5 20104010 Electrical Equipment Industrials 5 20104020 Electrical Equipment Industrials 5 20105010 Industrial Conglomerates Industrials 5 20106010 Machinery Industrials 5 20106015 Machinery Industrials 5 20106020 Machinery Industrials 5 20107010 Trading Companies & Distributors Industrials 5 20201010 Commercial Services & Supplies Industrials 5 20201050 Commercial Services & Supplies Industrials 5 20201060 Commercial Services & Supplies Industrials 5 20201070 Commercial Services & Supplies Industrials 5 20201080 Commercial Services & Supplies Industrials 5 20202010 Professional Services Industrials 5 20202020 Professional Services Industrials 5 20301010 Air Freight & Logistics Industrials 5 20302010 Airlines Industrials 5 20303010 Marine Industrials 5 20304010 Road & Rail Industrials 5 20304020 Road & Rail Industrials 5 20305010 Transportation Infrastructure Industrials 5 20305020 Transportation Infrastructure Industrials 5 20305030 Transportation Infrastructure Industrials 5 15101010 Chemicals Materials 6 15101020 Chemicals Materials 6 15101030 Chemicals Materials 6 15101040 Chemicals Materials 6 15101050 Chemicals Materials 6 15102010 Construction Materials Materials 6 15103010 Containers & Packaging Materials 6 15103020 Containers & Packaging Materials 6 15104010 Metals & Mining Materials 6 15104020 Metals & Mining Materials 6 15104025 Metals & Mining Materials 6 15104030 Metals & Mining Materials 6 15104040 Metals & Mining Materials 6 15104045 Metals & Mining Materials 6 15104050 Metals & Mining Materials 6 15105010 Paper & Forest Products Materials 6 15105020 Paper & Forest Products Materials 6 50101010 Diversified Telecommunication Services Communication Services 7 50101020 Diversified Telecommunication Services Communication Services 7 50102010 Wireless Telecommunication Services Communication Services 7 50201010 Media Communication Services 7 50201020 Media Communication Services 7 50201030 Media Communication Services 7 50201040 Media Communication Services 7 50202010 Entertainment Communication Services 7 50202020 Entertainment Communication Services 7 50203010 Interactive Media & Services Communication Services 7 55101010 Electric Utilities Utilities 8 55102010 Gas Utilities Utilities 8 55103010 Multi-Utilities Utilities 8 55104010 Water Utilities Utilities 8 55105010 Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers Utilities 8 55105020 Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers Utilities 8 45101010 Internet Software & Services* Information Technology 9 45102010 IT Services Information Technology 9 45102020 IT Services Information Technology 9 45102030 IT Services Information Technology 9 45103010 Software Information Technology 9 45103020 Software Information Technology 9 45103030 Software Information Technology 9 45201020 Communications Equipment Information Technology 9 45202030 Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Information Technology 9 45203010 Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components Information Technology 9 45203015 Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components Information Technology 9 45203020 Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components Information Technology 9 45203030 Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components Information Technology 9 45301010 Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Information Technology 9 45301020 Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Information Technology 9 60101010 Equity Real Estate

Investment Trusts

(REITs) Real Estate 10 60101020 Equity Real Estate

Investment Trusts

(REITs) Real Estate 10 60101030 Equity Real Estate

Investment Trusts

(REITs) Real Estate 10 60101040 Equity Real Estate

Investment Trusts

(REITs) Real Estate 10 60101050 Equity Real Estate

Investment Trusts

(REITs) Real Estate 10 60101060 Equity Real Estate

Investment Trusts

(REITs) Real Estate 10 60101070 Equity Real Estate

Investment Trusts

(REITs) Real Estate 10 60101080 Equity Real Estate

Investment Trusts

(REITs) Real Estate 10 60102010 Real Estate Management & Development Real Estate 10 60102020 Real Estate Management & Development Real Estate 10 60102030 Real Estate Management & Development Real Estate 10 60102040 Real Estate Management & Development Real Estate 10

(*Discontinued on 9/30/2018)

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. Data as of March 31, 2021. For illustrative purposes only.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we know that not all information is important—some of it is vital. Accurate, deep, and insightful. We integrate financial and industry data, research, and news into tools that help track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, understand competitive and industry dynamics, perform valuations, and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations, and universities globally can gain the intelligence essential to making business and financial decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.