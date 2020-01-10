Valaris seeks bankruptcy protection amid limited ability to repay debt

Offshore drilling contractor Valaris PLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Aug. 19 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas as its ability to repay its debt was hampered by a sharp slowdown in business after the coronavirus pandemic forced customers to slash activity.

The bankruptcy allows Valaris to implement a binding restructuring support agreement and backstop commitment agreement the company entered into with about half of its noteholders. The agreements were designed to decrease the company's debt by more than $6.5 billion and support its continued operations amid the current weak market environment.

The deals included the full equitization of Valaris' prepetition revolving credit facility and unsecured notes, a fully backstopped rights offering to noteholders for $500 million of new secured notes, and the removal of existing equity interests in the company for warrants and payment of trade claims.

Weeks ahead of the bankruptcy filing, Valaris filed a Form 10-Q with the SEC in which it warned it could file for bankruptcy soon to deal with debt totaling about $7 billion. The company said it recently missed $58.5 million in interest payments on a total of $2.1 billion in bonds. It also said there is "substantial uncertainty" over whether it would meet a $79.2 million interest payment in mid-August, along with $122.9 million outstanding principal on a portion of bonds also coming due.

Years of challenges for the London-based offshore drilling contractor, formed in 2018 by the $2.4 billion merger of offshore driller Ensco and its smaller rival Rowan Cos PLC, were worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Valaris, considered among the largest offshore drilling companies in the world, reported a net loss of $1.10 billion for the second quarter, compared to a net loss of $3.01 billion for the first quarter. The first-quarter results included a noncash asset impairment charge of $2.81 billion related to three drillships, three semisubmersibles and seven jack-up drilling rigs, CFO Jonathan Baksht said during an April 30 earnings call.

On the April 30 call, President and CEO Thomas Burke said Valaris would "preservation-stack" competitive rigs, including three drillships, a semisubmersible and five jack-ups to address the latest activity slowdown and realize cost savings.

The company also will retire three sixth-generation modern drillships, four benign water semisubmersibles and four jack-ups. Scrapping these 11 rigs is expected to save the company more than $30 million in stacking costs annually once they are sold, Burke said.

The cost-savings efforts followed an April 15 delisting warning from the New York Stock Exchange when the share price fell below the $1 minimum average closing price standards of the exchange and an April 20 downgrade from S&P Global Ratings.

S&P Ratings lowered Valaris' issuer credit rating to CCC- from CCC+ and the issuer level ratings on the company's unsecured guaranteed debt to CCC from B-. The company's outlook was cut to negative.

Fellow rating agency Moody's on March 20 downgraded Valaris' corporate family rating to Caa3 from Caa1, its probability of default rating to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD and its senior unsecured notes to Ca from Caa2.

At the start of the year, the offshore driller had high hopes for an offshore market recovery. In late 2019 and early 2020, the company fielded 20 new inquiries per month for its equipment and services, Burke said. In November 2019, Valaris was awarded contracts and extensions, amounting to a revenue backlog of about $285 million. In December 2019, an additional $100 million in related revenue backlog was added from new contracts. Valaris was awarded other contracts in January, according to a fleet status report released Feb. 13.

However, in March and April, requests slowed to just nine, with fewer than half of those inquiries expected to lead to work for Valaris or its competitors, Burke said. Additionally, most customers have asked for changes to current contract arrangements, the CEO said in April.

Before the latest activity downturn, Luminus Management LLC, a New York-based hedge fund and activist investor group that owns 18.7% of Valaris' outstanding shares, questioned the company's management. On Jan. 27, Valaris appointed Luminus partner Adam Weitzman to its board of directors to serve on the finance and compensation committees to calm tensions between the companies.

Luminus planned in November 2019 to call a special shareholder meeting to push for changes after the investor group during an August 2019 presentation, lamenting the offshore driller's performance in "marketing, governance, M&A, and capital market execution." They suggested that Valaris optimize its balance sheet "to extend the liquidity runway, reduce the cost of capital, and enhance future value." In June 2019, Luminus had called on Valaris to offer $2.5 billion in bonds to fund a special dividend.

This S&P Global Market Intelligence news article may contain information about credit ratings issued by S&P Global Ratings. Descriptions in this news article were not prepared by S&P Global Ratings.