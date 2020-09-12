US stocks near record highs as markets weigh potential Biden-Senate gridlock

The increasing likelihood of a Joe Biden presidency gridlocked by a Republican-controlled Senate helped rally U.S. equity markets to near record levels Nov. 5, while the dollar began to show some of the weakness expected from a potential Biden administration.

With votes in key states still being counted, the S&P 500 settled at 3,510.44, up 1.94% from Nov. 4, just below its all-time high of 3,580.84 reached Sept. 2, as analysts said a mix of a Democrat president and Republican Senate would hamstring any major policy shifts in the near term. The large-cap index has rallied by nearly 7.4% since Oct. 30. It has rallied for four straight days after the last week of October was its worst week since March.

"Markets often prefer a gridlock scenario, where uncertainty is limited," said Patrick Leary, chief market strategist and senior trader at Incapital.

The Nasdaq settled up 2.59%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 1.95%.

Ten of the S&P 500's 11 sectors increased Nov. 4, led by materials, which climbed 4.05% on the day.

One sector viewed as a major beneficiary of Capitol Hill gridlock is healthcare. Many of Biden's proposed health efforts would likely face steep hurdles in a Republican-controlled Senate. The S&P 500's healthcare sector has jumped about 9% since Oct. 30.

"There's been a bit of a sigh of relief there," Chris Bennett, director, index investment strategy with S&P Dow Jones Indices, said during a Nov. 5 webinar.

After doing little in the immediate aftermath of the election, currency markets are beginning to reflect the high odds of a Biden presidency and Republican Senate.

The Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of six developed-market peers, was down about 0.9%.

"The renminbi and other Asian currencies should also continue to benefit against the U.S. dollar on the back of expectations that U.S. trade policy is likely to become less confrontational under a Biden presidency," Lee Hardman, a currency analyst with MUFG, said in a Nov. 5 note. "It will keep alive hopes that Trump's tariffs could be reversed in the coming years."

The CBOE Volatility Index, reflecting expectations of fluctuations in the S&P 500, continued to fall Nov. 5, ending the day down about 5.9% from Nov. 4. The VIX has fallen about 32% since Oct. 28.