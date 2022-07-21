US loan funds see sixth straight week of withdrawals, losing $855M for the week

Investors withdrew $854.9 billion from U.S. loan funds for the week ended July 20, extending the most recent streak of outflows to six weeks, during which $7.3 billion has exited funds. Moreover, out of the last 11 weeks, only two of those featured any gains, and those were minor inflows of $33 million and $40 million.

With this week's result, the four-week moving average moderated to negative $1 billion, from negative $1.1 billion last week. Two weeks ago, the four-week average was at negative $1.3 billion, which was the deepest deficit since April 2020.

Outflows were mostly contained to mutual funds, which lost $852.9 million. ETFs, meanwhile, lost $1.9 million. On June 15, ETFs had the steepest weekly withdrawal in more than two years, at $1.24 billion.

Despite the recent downturn, the year-to-date inflow remains positive, at $9.7 billion, down from last week's $10.5 billion. The change due to market conditions this week was positive again, at $1 billion, up from positive $431 million last week. Total assets at U.S. loan funds are roughly $91.7 billion, of which $17.9 billion come from ETFs, or about 19.5% of the total.