US high-yield retail funds post $4.77B inflow, largest in nearly 2 years

U.S. high-yield retail funds reported inflows of $4.77 billion for the week to June 1, or the largest positive weekly reading since June 19, 2020, according to data from Lipper. The big inflow followed two straight weeks of outflows, and it lifted the four-week rolling average into the black for the first time since the period to Jan. 12, 2022.

That rolling average, at positive $524 million as of June 1, compares with negative $944 million through May 25, and negative $3.09 billion at the height of year-to-date outflows for the four weeks to Feb. 16.

The demand rebound pared the year-to-date net outflow from high-yield funds to negative $26.1 billion, which is still roughly double the $13.03 billion net outflow for all 2021, continuing a sharp reversal from the $38.3 billion inflow in 2020.

Broad-based demand over the latest week generated $2.69 billion of inflows to mutual funds, and $2.08 billion of inflows into U.S. high-yield ETFs. Year-to-date outflows now stand at $12.94 billion from mutual funds, and $13.14 billion from ETFs.

The value of assets at the weekly reporters to Lipper increased for a second straight week, after that metric hit a low since May 2020 on May 18, at $229.8 billion. At $240.9 billion on June 1 (versus $232.4 billion a week earlier), the level remains well below the $282.4 billion recorded on Dec. 29, 2021.

Markets were buoyant for a second straight week, adding fuel to that valuation gain. The change in value due to market conditions for Lipper's weekly-reporter assets was positive $4.69 billion for the week ended June 1, on top of a positive $2.78 billion gain the week before. Notably, the latest weekly gain was the largest since a positive $5.88 billion gain for the comparable week through June 3, 2020.

For context, the average bid for LCD's 15-bond sample of liquid high-yield issues advanced 68 bps for the week to June 2, to a five-week high at 91.65% of par, on top of a gain of 359 bps for the sample a week before. The gains marked the first back-to-back weekly increases for the sample average since December. The 87.38 level on May 19 reflected a low since March 19, 2020, and the latest level remains below readings at 96.53 on March 31, 2022, and 103.92 on Dec. 30, 2021.