UK national security bill could disrupt tech deal-making, experts say

A draft law designed to protect the U.K.'s defense and infrastructure assets from certain overseas buyers is impacting pending transactions in adjacent tech sectors involving semiconductors, artificial intelligence and advanced materials, experts told S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The National Security and Investment Bill empowers the government to investigate and ultimately block transactions in areas considered sensitive, such as communications, data infrastructure and computer hardware. Deals including minority stake acquisitions across 17 sectors face mandatory notification. While the law is not yet in force, once passed it will apply from Nov. 12, 2020.

The proposed law marks a fundamental shift in U.K. policy and is causing uncertainty for nascent deals in an industry heavily reliant on foreign investment, experts said.

The U.K.'s noninterventionist approach to mergers has seen it become a major hub for overseas capital, with tech and telecom deals growing 125% between 2010 and 2019, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. With 546 transactions, last year marked a decadewide peak for deal activity that saw M&A and private placements increase by 29% and 9% year over year, respectively.

However, the bill could contribute to a slowdown in deal-making in the technology sector. Concerned foreign investors have put deals on hold in subsectors including computer processors, artificial intelligence systems and advanced materials following the government's announcement, said Barri Mendelsohn, a corporate and securities partner at law firm King & Wood Mallesons.

The affected transactions may be abandoned altogether if the parties believe the new mandatory notification regime could result in lengthy delays or if there is a risk of costly conditions or remedies being attached to the acquisitions, said Mendelsohn, who specializes in cross-border M&A.

Possible deal remedies include the safeguarding of sensitive information and assurances that the target remains headquartered in the U.K., he said. "For example, [officials] could demand that data or a source code be held locally instead of offshore and forbid confidential information to be transferred to an acquirer or controlling shareholder," Mendelsohn said.

Foreign investors are concerned the bill may put them on the "backfoot" compared to their U.K. counterparts going into auction processes, said Aaron White, a corporate partner at law firm Herbert Smith Freehills.

The government said relevant deals will be processed by a dedicated unit within 30 days, with the majority of transactions expected to receive minimal scrutiny. But the focus on international investment has left foreign buyers worried that they will be exposed to lengthier reviews if a deal is called in on national security grounds, White said.

"Broadly speaking, the bill makes it harder for U.K. firms caught in the relevant tech sectors to be acquired," he said. But in some ways the law is simply codifying what many industry specialists already know, equity analyst Damindu Jayaweera, who covers tech firms at Peel Hunt, said.

"No one in their right mind thinks a [semiconductor manufacturer] with links to the defense industry such as [Apple Inc. supplier] IQE PLC can be easily acquired," he said. Computing powerhouse Intel Corp. in 2011 was reportedly mulling an offer for the firm. IQE in 2013 confirmed it was in advanced discussions regarding a potential acquisition. Neither deal came to fruition.

On the other hand, some startups may now be waking up to the reality that the days when you could rely on overseas investment may be coming to an end, Jayaweera said. The government may oppose transactions involving tech startups and certain foreign investors even if the deal would enable the target company to unlock its full potential, Jayaweera said.

Garrison Technology Ltd and Senseon Tech LTD — cybersecurity startups seeking to bring high-grade protection to clients including banks — are examples of the type of firms that could be caught in the bill's remit, Jayaweera said.

The timing of the proposals, shortly after the U.K. banned Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. from its 5G networks, fueled speculation that they are targeted at Chinese buyers and investors. Yet the proposals do not cover some sectors which are attracting a lot of interest from Chinese buyers, Jayaweera said.

China's Tencent Holdings Ltd., for instance, has been building up stakes in a swathe of European video game studios. In the U.K., it has acquired majority or minority stakes in three gaming firms, either directly or through its subsidiaries, since 2019. "I do not think the bill can stop Tencent from taking a stake in a U.K. video games business," Jayaweera said.

Overall, Chinese investment in the U.K. tech sector peaked in 2019 at 13 deals, up from eight in 2018, before dropping off this year amid increased domestic and international investment scrutiny. Historically, Chinese interest has largely focused on the application software sector.

Others think the government's approach will be to scrutinize the buyer rather than where it may be based. "It is not about countries acquiring an interest in the U.K., it is about companies," Mendelsohn noted.