Travel company expecting up to $100M in recoveries on Lloyd's contingency policy

An educational travel company revealed in documents filed in connection with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition that it anticipates recoveries under an insurance policy to help partially mitigate the adverse financial effects of widespread trip cancellations amid the pandemic.

Charlottesville, Va.-based Lakeland Tours LLC, which conducts business as WorldStrides, revealed that it maintains a contingency cancellation policy with certain underwriters at Lloyd's of London. The policy was effective from Sept. 8, 2019, through June 30, 2020, and includes coverage for losses arising from outbreaks of communicable diseases up to an aggregate limit of $125 million, according to the disclosure statement filed in support of the company's prepackaged Chapter 11 reorganization plan.

WorldStrides claims to rank as the largest U.S. accredited travel program as it organizes educational trips and other experiential learning in conjunction with thousands of schools and universities. The company said that worldwide travel shutdowns owing to COVID-19 have led to "significant losses" and a liquidity crunch.

The Chapter 11 plan anticipates that a series of debt restructurings and proceeds from the insurance policy will mitigate the capital constraints that WorldStrides faces from refunds and its inability to operate trips.

WorldStrides has obtained $34 million in proceeds to date under the policy, and it expects to receive a maximum of $100 million through its pursuit of additional interim payments. The policy includes three separate insuring clauses: a $25 million clause providing indemnification for net losses resulting from trips canceled due to a triggering event; a $95 million clause covering lost profits over a 12-month period after a triggering event begins with sublimits of $60 million for the U.S. and Canada, $25 million for Europe and $10 million for Oceania; and a $5 million clause for Lloyd's-approved loss-mitigation expenses.

"...[T]here is no assurance that the Debtors will be able to receive all of the proceeds under the Insurance Policy," WorldStrides cautioned in the filing.

The company indicated that discussions with Lloyd's regarding the process of claiming and obtaining recoveries under the policy began in March as it concluded that adverse impacts from COVID-19 had rendered its capital structure "unsustainable." WorldStrides had $768 million in funded debt on a prepetition basis, a majority of which is comprised of various term loans.

U.S. property and casualty companies, including subsidiaries of PartnerRe Ltd. and James River Group Holdings Ltd., held nearly $4.1 million in the aggregate of WorldStrides term loans due December 2024 as part of what they reported as unaffiliated bank loans on Schedule D of their 2019 annual statements.