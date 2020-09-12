Q1 US commercial auto rate hikes had most impact so far in 2020

Most U.S. commercial auto insurers have sought rate increases throughout 2020, but those that were approved in the first quarter stood out as they made up 42% of the total premium increase in the first nine months of the year, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis.

Almost 100 insurers received commercial auto rate increases in a varying range during the first quarter, leading to a cumulative potential premium increase of $376.1 million. The largest U.S. commercial auto writer, Progressive Corp., obtained the most impactful hike as its United Financial Casualty Co. subsidiary received approval to boost its rates by 8.7% in California. The rate increase was projected to grow group premiums by $35 million.

In aggregate, Progressive received eight rate-hike approvals during the period, which were projected to result in the quarter's largest calculated premium increase of $54.9 million.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s National Liability & Fire Insurance Co. was poised to experience a potential premium increase of $17.9 million in the first quarter after securing regulatory approvals for five rate-increase requests. A single rate hike of 13.4% in Texas alone was projected to lead to a positive premium impact of $14.9 million, affecting nearly 4,600 policyholders.

Other Berkshire subsidiaries also won approvals to boost rates during the first quarter. In aggregate, the group was poised to receive additional $8.8 million in calculated premiums from the approved rate hikes.

In the second quarter, 19 Nationwide Mutual Group subsidiaries received 94 commercial auto rate-increase approvals across 17 states and the District of Columbia. The insurance group was projected to experience the highest increase in calculated premium at $28.8 million from the approved rates.

Travelers Cos. Inc. also obtained significant rate increases nationally during the quarter ended June, with the insurer expected to see a premium boost of nearly $27.4 million from 75 rate-hike approvals.

Meanwhile, Erie Indemnity Co. received approvals for 12 rate reductions during the period, which were expected to negatively impact calculated premiums by $26.9 million.

For the third quarter, Old Republic International Corp. and Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc. secured the most notable increases in commercial auto premiums. The insurers were poised to see premium boosts of $43.9 million and $29.5 million from 50 and 55 rate approvals, respectively.

On the flip side, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. units received 26 rate cut approvals that could negatively impact premiums by $4.8 million. Overall, six out of the top 10 notable rate decreases in the quarter were approved for State Farm.

During the first nine months of 2020, Texas regulators approved the most number of rate hike requests at 199, which could lead to the biggest industry calculated premium impact at $191.5 million. In Georgia, 167 rate increase approvals were expected to result in a premium increase of $93.4 million.