Private funds face real risk of enforcement action over policy deficiencies

Private fund managers face a risk of enforcement action if they misuse material non-public information after the Securities and Exchange Commission's examinations office found investment advisers had failed to establish, maintain and enforce written policies and procedures to prevent its misuse.

Similar shortcomings were observed in written codes of ethics, and together, they are the third area of deficiency outlined by the Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations in a June 23 risk alert.

Material non-public information, or MNPI, has been a "real focus" for the current commission, and this is where there is a risk of enforcement action from the SEC, Proskauer Rose litigation partner Sam Waldon said. Most fund advisers have policies and procedures, but the current commission expects these to be tailored.

"You can't use off-the-shelf policies and procedures for MNPI. You've got to think about where the risk areas are, where are we likely to interact with potential MNPI? And have we designed our policies and procedures to focus on those issues — have heightened procedures around those issues?" Waldon said.

It is not to say these areas are not as important as conflicts of interest or fees and expenses, Proskauer's head of litigation, Tim Mungovan, said, but it does carry a greater risk of enforcement action, "and taint for the manager than some of the other areas."

Todd Cipperman, founder of outsourced compliance firm Cipperman Compliance Services LLC, said there is not a lot of trading of MNPI, but there is "a lot" of non-compliance with the code of ethics rules and personal trade reporting. A lot of people that "really are" access people — those that have access to an advisers' portfolio or trading information and typically individuals sitting on the advisory board in a private equity firm — "are not reporting as access people," Cipperman said.

Identifying access people is one of the first things Cipperman does when the firm takes on private fund clients. Rather than making those individuals access people subject to personal trade reporting, the firm tends to set up information barriers and make sure that any reporting is on a look back basis. "They would rather not have the information than have to report, but either way is fine."

Cipperman said firms can introduce blackout periods, like public companies do, where employees cannot buy any securities bought for the funds 30 to 60 days before or after a purchase. Firms could go as far as banning individuals from personal co-investing, allowing them to only invest through the co-investment fund and placing additional restrictions to make sure the co-investment fund does not have access to MNPI.

Smaller firms — those with less than 50 people — could opt to have the chief compliance officer approve personal trades, rather than having those restrictions, Cipperman added.

Growing importance

Joshua Cherry-Seto, co-chair of the Association for Corporate Growth's middle market-focused Private Equity Regulatory Task Force, or PERT, welcomed additional clarity from the risk report around MNPI. Middle market private equity managers have not tended to deal with public-facing dealflow, but in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a shift.

Corporate carve out opportunities have increased as corporates consider restructuring and reorganization in tough times, Cherry-Seto said, with middle market managers exploring and thinking about this deal flow. "It's definitely been an important theme, particularly at this time, to bring attention to this issue for investments," Cherry-Seto said.

PERT has found trading reporting for the SEC "pretty onerous" because middle market private equity managers do not tend to trade in public companies, "but there's no better solution," Cherry-Seto said, adding that middle market firms have accepted reporting as "the cost of doing business."

Private funds have evolved and are working to do better — getting employees, and potentially a large numbers of employees, into a system where they have to pre-approve trades for their personal investments, Duff & Phelps LLC Managing Director David Larsen said, adding that this part of the report applies more to hedge funds or potentially mutual funds, from what he has observed.

"It comes back to the compliance function. … I don't think that firms were overtly trying to flock the rules. It was inadvertent where they maybe didn't have the emphasis needed in this area," Larsen said, adding: "It's really just an evolution of the requirements necessary when you are in the position where you might have such information."