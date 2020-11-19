 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/podcast-why-one-large-asset-manager-dropped-companies-over-lobbying-60405797 content
SNL Image

Companies that lobby against climate-friendly laws and policies are putting the overall goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change at risk and have a "weak recognition of the challenges ahead," Jan Erik Saugestad, CEO of Norway's largest private investment firm Storebrand Asset Management AS, said in an exclusive interview.

Listen to this episode of ESG Insider on SoundCloud, Spotify or Apple podcasts.

In the latest episode of ESG Insider, an S&P Global podcast about environmental, social and governance issues, Saugestad talked about the new climate policy Storebrand Asset Management, a subsidiary of insurer Storebrand ASA, announced in August.

SNL ImageStorebrand Asset Management CEO Jan Erik Saugestad
Source: Storebrand

Many banks and asset managers have announced plans to divest from carbon-intensive companies or cease financing certain fossil-fuel projects and companies, but Storebrand took its divestment strategy a step further.

The Norwegian investment firm, which has more than $90 billion in assets under management, opted to exit investments in companies that it judged to have lobbied against climate change policies.

The companies it divested from for alleged anti-climate lobbying practices include Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp. and Southern Co.

Under its new policy, Storebrand also will no longer invest in companies that earn over 5% of their revenues from coal or oil sands, although Saugestad in the interview noted his firm has made some exceptions to that rule.

The asset manager also plans to increase capital flows into low-carbon, climate-resilient and transition-focused companies and provide clients with a range of sustainability and low-carbon funds to help them decarbonize their portfolios.

READ MORE: Sign up for our weekly ESG newsletter here, read our latest coverage of environmental, social and governance issues here and subscribe to our ESG podcast on SoundCloud, Spotify and Apple podcasts.