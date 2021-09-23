Pharma's net-zero goals; largest biopharma deal of 2021; drug patent pushback

A common goal for drugmakers on both sides of the Atlantic is to reach net-zero, or carbon neutrality, by 2030.

Source: Monty Rakusen via Getty

European pharmaceutical companies are outpacing their U.S. counterparts when it comes to the scale and creativity of their net-zero goals, enabling greater progress on addressing other environmental challenges.

The EU's move to become the first international market to introduce financial penalties for emissions in 2005 gave the region's drugmakers a head start on many of their U.S. peers. Switzerland's Novartis AG in 2006 vowed to plant 15 million trees in South America, while Denmark's Novo Nordisk A/S struck a 2007 deal with fellow Danish company Ørsted A/S to secure all of its electricity supply from offshore wind by 2014.

By 2025, Novartis is set to achieve its net-zero and carbon-neutral goals, which are needed to bring industries' emissions into alignment with the targets of the Paris Agreement on climate change. That target date is one of the most ambitious among the top 30 largest European and U.S. healthcare companies by market cap.

Companies further along on carbon reductions are pushing suppliers to reduce emissions and looking to tackle waste in production and packaging. Progress on these environmental issues may pave the way for further efforts on more salient social issues such as access to medicines.

"Wasting the planet's resources is not wise, either from a financial or an environmental perspective," Katrine DiBona, Novo Nordisk corporate vice president for global public affairs and sustainability, said in an interview. "So many of these initiatives have also just been good business."

Path to net-zero: EU pharma accelerates pledges while US plays catch-up

Chart of the week

CSL strikes largest biopharma deal of 2021 with $11.7B Vifor Pharma buy

CSL Ltd.'s US$11.7 billion planned all-cash acquisition of Vifor Pharma AG is the biopharma sector's largest deal of 2021, as the Australian pharmaceutical company expands further into therapies for kidney disease.

Must read

Former U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Ambassador to China and Governor of Washington Gary Locke.

Source: Bellevue College

Cost of Care: Former top US officials push back on COVID patent waiver proposals

In the latest Cost of Care column, two former U.S. officials tell Market Intelligence that they are unconvinced that World Trade Organization proposals to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents are the right solution to accelerate access in lower-income countries.

First proposed by India and South Africa, the waiver has received support from many developing nations as well as U.S. President Joe Biden, a point the president reiterated in a Nov. 26 statement. However, some former government officials have suggested that the change would unnecessarily punish the companies that developed the shots while not increasing global vaccination rates.

Pfizer's 100% premium for $6B Arena deal brings potential near-term blockbuster

Pfizer Inc. $6.7 billion acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. comes at a premium of more than double the U.S. biotech's Dec. 10 closing share price but would bring in a potential blockbuster drug as well as a slate of pipeline prospects.

"We think this deal makes strategic sense," Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen said in a note, adding that Arena's areas of expertise complement Pfizer's inflammation and immunology portfolio.

Editor's note: Essential Healthcare will be on a holiday hiatus beginning Dec. 29. We will return in the new year with more healthcare insights.

Follow us on Twitter for more essential news and insights @SPGMIHealthcare. Keep up to date with the latest sector-specific news on how the coronavirus may impact public health, the global economy and commodity markets. S&P Capital IQ Pro users can view our Issue in Focus: Coronavirus: the global impact, and our topic page is available here.

Essential Healthcare is a weekly collection of critical developments across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare provider, healthcare technology and medical equipment industries that draws on exclusive analysis and value-added content from the Healthcare News team at S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe now to get Essential Healthcare delivered to your inbox every week.