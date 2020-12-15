Oil, gas capital raises in November: Total collected rises to $5.79B on debt

U.S. oil and gas companies covered by S&P Global Market Intelligence raised approximately $5.79 billion of capital in November, the bulk of which came from debt offerings. The month's collected amount is an increase from the roughly $1.27 billion of capital recorded in October.

All of the represented oil and gas sectors pulled in higher capital raises in November compared to the year-ago period. Oil and gas storage and transportation companies raked in $46.04 billion, a slight boost from $45.22 billion in the same prior-year period. Integrated oil and gas companies more than doubled their recorded capital raised for the month with $44.29 billion. Oil and gas exploration and production companies secured $21.81 billion, while oil and gas refining and marketing companies raised $19.75 billion.

Common stock

* US Energy Corp. on Nov. 12 sold $3.5 million of its common shares. The corporation said underwriters fully exercised their overallotment option for 150,000 additional common shares, on top of the initially offered 1,000,000 common shares. Proceeds from the offering will be used to fund potential future acquisitions of oil and gas properties and for working capital, capital expenditures and general corporate purposes.

* Ring Energy Inc. on Nov. 9 offered 3,500,000 common shares for approximately $2.5 million. The company will use the deal's proceeds for working capital, investment in securities and general corporate purposes.

* Fremont Petroleum Corp. Ltd. on Nov. 5 sold $9.1 million of its ordinary shares. The company plans to use the proceeds from the transaction for general corporate purposes and working capital.

* Touchstone Exploration Inc. on Nov. 4 sold 24,291,866 common shares for roughly $30.0 million. Institutional and other investors in the U.K. and Canada subscribed to the company's offering. Touchstone Exploration intends to use the deal's proceeds for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Debt

* CNX Resources Corp. on Nov. 24 issued $500.0 million of its 6.00% senior notes due 2029. The gas producer said it plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of debt under its revolver credit facility.

* Phillips 66 on Nov. 16 sold $799.1 million of its 0.9% senior notes due 2024, $499.8 million of its 1.3% senior notes due 2026, and $450.0 million of its floating-rate senior notes due 2024. The U.S. refiner will use the transactions' proceeds for debt repayment, general corporate purposes, investment in securities and working capital.

* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. on Nov. 12 issued 1.45% senior notes due 2023 for $381.3 million and 2.5% senior notes due 2028 for $229.0 million. Interest on the 2023 notes is payable every May 16 and Nov. 16, starting May 16, 2021, while interest on the 2028 notes is payable every Jan. 17 and July 17, starting Jan. 17, 2021. Proceeds from the deals will be used for debt repayment and investment in securities, among other purposes.

* Continental Resources Inc. on Nov. 10 issued 5.75% senior unsecured notes due 2031 for $1.50 billion. Interest on the 2031 notes is payable every Jan. 15 and July 15, starting July 15, 2021. Continental Resources will use the offering's proceeds to repay or redeem debt securities and for general corporate purposes and working capital.

* Sunoco LP on Nov. 9 issued $800.0 million of its 4.5% senior notes due 2029 to qualified institutional buyers. Sunoco will use the offering's proceeds, as well as borrowings under its revolving credit facility, to fund a separately announced cash tender offer for the partnership's outstanding 4.875% senior notes due 2023.

* Antero Midstream Partners LP on Nov. 5 sold 7.875% senior notes due 2026 for $550.0 million. The partnership intends to use the deal's proceeds to repay a part of the outstanding borrowings under its credit facility.

Private placements

* Huntington Exploration Inc. on Nov. 27 received gross proceeds of $876,000 during a private placement of 20,000,000 units, each of which comprises one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant. Proceeds from the placement will be used for general and administrative expenses.

* Cataleya Energy Corp. on Nov. 24 received at least $30.0 million in funding from Elliott Management Corp.

* Avanti Energy Inc. on Nov. 24 issued 4,999,999 units for gross proceeds of $1.2 million during a nonbrokered private placement, which included participation from 23 placees. The company plans to use the proceeds for general working capital.

* Woodland Biofuels Inc. on Nov. 23 received an undisclosed amount of funding in a transaction that included participation from U.S. and Canadian cleantech funds, strategic investors and Canadian governments.

* Petroteq Energy Inc. closed a private placement of 1,416,666 common shares for $85,000 on Nov. 18 and another private placement of a secured convertible note for $500,000 on Nov. 11. The company will use the proceeds from the Nov. 11 deal for extraction technology in Utah and for working capital.

* Arctic Hunter Energy Inc. on Nov. 13 sold 5,000,000 units during a nonbrokered private placement for $518,000. The company intends to use the proceeds for exploration work and costs related to the acquisition and exploration of its new gold exploration assets, among others.

* Africa Energy Corp. on Nov. 12 completed a private placement of 509,092,771 common shares for an undisclosed amount.

* ROK Resources Inc. on Nov. 9 closed a nonbrokered private placement of 10,000,000 common shares for approximately $1.1 million. Proceeds from the deal will be used for general corporate purposes and for the operation and development of the assets ROK Resources recently acquired.

* Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. on Nov. 9 received $771,000 in a nonbrokered private placement of up to 20,000,000 units. The company plans to use transaction's proceeds for field activities and initiatives as well as for general corporate purposes.

* Verde Bio Holdings Inc. on Nov. 5 completed a private placement of a convertible promissory note for gross proceeds $32,000. Verde Bio Holdings will use the deal's proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.