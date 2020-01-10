Mass. attorney general blocks 1st East Coast gas ban

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey blocked a Brookline, Mass., bylaw that sought to prohibit natural gas use in new buildings and renovations, raising concerns about other proposed Boston-area gas bans.

The decision means the East Coast's first building gas ban, modeled after a pioneering Berkeley, Calif., ordinance, cannot go into effect as planned on Jan. 1, 2021. Healey expressed support for the intent of the bylaw in a July 21 filing but said the measure conflicted with state building and gas codes.

"The attorney general agrees with the policy goals behind the town's attempt to reduce the use of fossil fuels within the town. However, the legislature (and the courts) have made plain that the town cannot utilize the method it selected to achieve those goals," Healey wrote in a letter also signed by Margaret Hurley, chief of the attorney general's central Massachusetts division and director of the municipal law unit.

The outcome suggests that several other Boston-area towns and cities will face legal hurdles in their bid to implement building electrification requirements. It also marks a blow to the national building electrification movement. Massachusetts had emerged as the largest beachhead for building gas bans outside of California, where 30 cities have adopted building electrification requirements.

In the wake of the decision and in light of Healey's support for the bylaw's goal, climate advocates called for state-level action to electrify buildings.

"What we learned in Brookline is that building electrification, an idea that to many seems controversial at first, is instead both practical and urgent," Jesse Gray, a member of Brookline's Town Meeting and co-petitioner for the bylaw, said in a press release. "The attorney general signaled a willingness to work on this vital issue, and we stand ready to work in partnership with any and all state leaders who want to move forward aggressively with building electrification."

Carefully crafted bylaw fails to pass legal muster

The Brookline bylaw amendment, passed in November 2019, prohibited the installation of natural gas or fuel oil piping in new construction and substantial renovations. It included exemptions for gas stoves in homes and commercial buildings, backup generators, science and medical labs, and certain healthcare facilities.

The authors of the legislation had tried to craft the bylaw to avoid conflict with existing state and federal regulation. The bylaw placed limits on installing fossil fuel piping within new buildings and as part of renovations, but did not apply to gas infrastructure that connects utility distribution systems to on-site meters. The thinking was that state regulation of gas distribution — and Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities, or DPU, jurisdiction — ends at the gas meter under Chapter 164 of the state code.

The authors also reasoned that state building code governs the safe design and installation of fossil fuel piping inside buildings but does not address whether officials can withhold a building permit for reasons not related to safety. In this case, the reason for denying a permit would be to protect the health and welfare of residents and to offset the environmental impact of gas use in new buildings and renovations.

The attorney general's office nevertheless determined that state building and gas codes and Chapter 164 preempt the Brookline bylaw.

The office said it could not reconcile the Brookline bylaw with Chapter 164, saying a 1995 case determined a town cannot use its limited authority to frustrate state policy that aims to ensure uniform and efficient utility service.

The Brookline bylaw also conflicts with the state gas code and Chapter 142 because it created a new reason to deny a gas permit and would "allow a locality to impose additional requirements and second-guess the determination of the State [plumbing] board," the office said, citing a 2012 case. The same case established that the state building code intended to broadly "occupy the field" of building regulation, the attorney general said.

Municipal attorneys in Cambridge and Newton, two Boston-area cities pursuing gas ban ordinances, have raised similar concerns. Another nearby town, Arlington, Mass., is seeking to adopt a similar bylaw amendment, but the attorney general's decision now complicates that effort.

Role of building decarboninzation in climate policy at issue

The Brookline bylaw's supporters argued the measure would help fulfill Brookline's responsibilities under two Massachusetts climate policies: the Green Communities Act and the Global Warming Solutions Act, or GWSA, which set a goal of reducing the state's greenhouse gas emissions by 80% below 1990 levels by 2050.

"Surely the GWSA's goals and targets cannot be considered to be truly binding if the means available to achieve those goals and targets are off limits. Nor can those goals and targets be understood as limits on local authority — prohibiting cities and towns from aiming higher in order to assist in meeting the statewide target even if other communities fall short," Miyares Harrington attorney J. Raymond Miyares wrote on behalf of Brookline voters in a Jan. 16 letter to Hurley.

Healey, who has sued ExxonMobil over climate change and recently urged the DPU to align gas utility planning with state climate goals, stressed that she cannot consider her policy preferences in rendering decisions on whether state law preempts local bylaws.

"If we were permitted to base our determination on policy considerations, we would approve the by-law. Much of the work of this office reflects the attorney general's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and other dangerous pollution from fossil fuels, in the commonwealth and beyond. The Brookline by-law is clearly consistent with this policy goal," Healey and Hurley wrote.

National Grid USA, which distributes gas in Brookline, said the decision ensured supply would continue flowing safely and reliably to customers and pledged to keep working with stakeholders to pursue a clean energy future.

"In affirming the exclusive authority of the Department of Public Utilities to regulate the distribution and sale of natural gas under state law, the attorney general prevented an inconsistent patchwork of local rules and regulations, many of which would have negatively impacted customer choice, affordability and progress toward our shared decarbonization goals," Danielle Williamson, National Grid's director of corporate affairs for Massachusetts, said in an email.