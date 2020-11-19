 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/major-us-investment-bank-joins-european-peers-with-net-zero-pledge-60632037 content
Major US investment bank joins European peers with net-zero pledge

The ESG Insider newsletter compiles news and insights on environmental, social and governance developments driving change in business and investment decisions. Subscribe to our ESG Insider newsletter, and listen to the latest ESG Insider podcast on SoundCloud, Spotify and Apple podcasts.

Morgan Stanley has committed to net-zero emissions in its lending portfolio by 2050, a move that pushes the U.S. banking sector closer to European standard-bearers and further complicates the outlook for fossil fuel emitters looking for a loan.

With $20.12 billion in commitments to energy and utility companies, the investment banking giant only accounts for a small fraction of the fossil-fuel lending that the six largest U.S. banks do today — see our Chart of the Week for the breakdown. However, its commitment represents the latest step from the banking industry to back away from the heaviest fossil-fuel users.

"Fossil fuels do not have a future," said C.B. Bhattacharya, a professor of sustainability and ethics at the University of Pittsburgh. "Even banks, which are perennially slow to adapt to these things, they have woken up and have realized that it's now or never."

Chart of the Week

SNL Image

Top Stories

Bank's new climate goals add to hurdles for fossil fuel producers, users
Morgan Stanley recently became the first major U.S. investment bank to pledge it would achieve a net-zero emission goal in its lending portfolio by 2050, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

At odds with Biden's energy policy, Trump sees jump in oil and gas campaign cash

Executives, employees and other donors across the oil-and-gas sector are pumping their money into President Donald Trump's campaign with just weeks to go in the 2020 presidential race. According to data from the Center for Responsive Politics, Trump's campaign had received more than $12 million in donations from the industry as of Sept. 21.

SNL Image

Brazil's Pride Bank pioneers as LGBTQ focused digital bank
In August, Pride Bank, a Brazil-based lender focused on serving the LGBTQ community, launched with a goal of attracting at least 1 million clients. CEO Marcio Orlando spoke with S&P Global Market Intelligence about the bank's plan to grow while driving social change.

Environmental

ESG mandates, crisis resilience driving money into offshore wind — investors

Shell's stock price dips after oil major outlines restructuring, job cuts

Conn. governor signs bills on utilities' storm recovery, environmental justice

Social

Calif. governor signs bill mandating racial, LGBTQ corporate board diversity

Group launches platform to expose sexual harassment in Hollywood

Alphabet settles shareholder lawsuits over alleged sexual misconduct cover-up

Governance

Lack of standardized ESG data may hide material risks, OECD says

Canadian institutional investors pledge to promote diversity, inclusion

CEO appointment finally fills leadership vacuum at France's Engie

ESG Indices

SNL Image

Upcoming Events

Racism and the Economy
Federal Reserve Banks
Oct. 7
Online

Sustainable Investment Forum North America 2020
Climate Action
Oct. 1-15
Online

Sustainability Virtual Week
The Economist
Oct. 5-9
Online

Forum on Green Finance and Investment
OECD Centre on Green Finance and Investment
Oct. 6-9
Online

ESG & Sustainability Forum
Infrastructure Investor
Oct. 12
Online

ESG Investment North America
Reuters
Oct. 13-14
Online

Responsible Business USA 2020
Reuters
Oct. 27-29
Online

Sustainable Returns: ESG Investing
Institutional Investor
Nov. 18-19
Online

Questions or suggestions? Contact S&P Global Market Intelligence's ESG News team at ESGNews@spglobal.com