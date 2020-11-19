Looming test case appeals prolong uncertainty around UK virus insurance claims

Insurers could appeal the verdict of the U.K.'s coronavirus business interruption test case, lawyers say, which would prolong the uncertainty about the ultimate claims bill and could delay a final outcome until 2021.

The U.K. High Court's judgment on the test case, orchestrated by the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority was handed down Sept. 15 and was a mixed bag for both insurers and policyholders. Judges largely found in favor of policyholders, represented by the FCA, for wordings containing notifiable disease clauses but in some cases leaned more toward insurers' arguments on denial of access clauses.

Notifiable disease clauses provide cover if the business is interrupted by an outbreak that needs to be reported to the authorities, e.g. Legionnaire's disease, while denial of access clauses cover interruption if authorities order the business to close.

Aaron Le Marquer, a partner at Fenchurch Law, which represents policyholders, said in an interview that the verdict was "really split down the middle" but that it was a "positive outcome" as it "does bring, in a lot of respects, significant clarity to the issues under dispute."

Hitting back

But uncertainty remains, and a big question is whether insurers or their policyholders will appeal the High Court's decision. Some insurers are clearly looking at it: QBE Insurance Group Ltd. said in a Sept. 15 statement that it is "considering its options to appeal" the decision on one of its wordings.

Applications to appeal will be heard at a "consequentials hearing" before the High Court, which Argenta Syndicate Management Ltd. said in its statement is expected to take place in October 2020. The FCA has said parties to the test case have agreed that they will seek to have any appeal heard on an expedited basis and are exploring skipping the Court of Appeal and going straight to the Supreme Court.

One of the big losses for insurers from the test case was the judges' verdict on the 2010 court battle between Orient-Express Hotels Ltd. and Assicurazioni Generali SpA over a business interruption claim for a New Orleans hotel damaged by hurricanes Katrina and Rita. Generali prevailed because the appeal judge held that even if the hotel had not been damaged, the business would have been interrupted anyway because the surrounding area had been closed off.

Insurers in the test case placed "heavy reliance" on the Orient Express ruling, according to the judges, to show that coronavirus business interruption claims were void. For example, some argued that notifiable disease clauses would not pay out because the business would have been interrupted anyway by government measures. But the judges said that, had they thought the Orient Express case applied, "we would have reached the conclusion that it was wrongly decided and declined to follow it," and even so Orient Express was "clearly distinguishable" from the present case.

Le Marquer said "we can be virtually certain of an appeal from the insurer side, at the very least on the causation and Orient Express arguments." Although these decisions were in favor of Fenchurch's clients, he said it would be "for the benefit of everybody" if the Supreme Court were to take a view on them because "it gives us greater legal certainty."

There is also scope, Le Marquer said, for policyholders to challenge some of the points that went against them, such as the "very narrow" interpretation of prevention of access covers. The FCA "will also be considering carefully whether they want to appeal some of the things that have broadly gone against policyholders," he added.

He said, however, that all parties would need to bear in mind the need to appeal only those issues of broad interest to the industry and the law, because the Supreme Court is "not going to just grant permission to all the parties to appeal every issue that went against them."

Others are less sure there will be appeals. Lydia Savill, senior associate at law firm Hogan Lovells, said in an interview that insurer appeals may be driven by the effects on their business, once they have digested the effects of the case.

"Maybe if they feel the exposure isn't too great then they won't be incentivized to appeal particularly, potentially, given the press that might follow that," she said. Savill added that, given the FCA had brought the case to clarify coverage for policyholders as quickly as possible, "you would think they wouldn't want to draw out the process any further than it has been already."

She cautioned, nevertheless, that as everyone is still digesting the "complex" verdict, "it is a little bit too soon to say" whether there would be appeals.

Rebecca Carrera, legal director at law firm Pinsent Masons, said in an interview that because the court largely found in favor of policyholders on notifiable disease wordings, making it easier for policyholders with those wordings to pursue claims, "that could be one area where certain insurers look to appeal," but that it is "difficult to call."

She also said that because the ruling has resulted in different outcomes for different insurers, "it may be a question of some insurers appealing and some not, rather than it being a collective response in terms of an appeal."

A longer wait

Any appeal would mean insurers and policyholders would have to wait longer for certainty on the ultimate claims outcome. Hiscox Ltd., for example, said the outcome of any appeal "could impact loss estimates."

"I think it is very likely that we wouldn't get a Supreme Court ruling until perhaps January [2021]," Le Marquer said, although he added that, given the speed the test case had moved from launch to judgment, "hopefully the Supreme Court process will be able to go through very quickly as well."

Savill said that if an appeal were granted, "you wouldn't be looking at a judgment until the early months of next year."

The big question then would be what happens to claims in the interim, Savill said, and whether insurers are obliged to settle claims according to the High Court judgment even if there is an appeal looming. "I don't think that's a question you can answer at the moment," she said.

Le Marquer said he hoped insurers "don't use that appeal as an excuse to hold up payment of any and all outstanding claims."