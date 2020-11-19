Looming producer bankruptcies could jeopardize millions in gas pipeline revenues

Millions of dollars in monthly revenues are at stake for some interstate natural gas pipelines as shale drillers Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Gulfport Energy Corp. stare down Chapter 11 bankruptcy, an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis shows.

TC Energy Corp. stands to lose the most if Gulfport, which issued a "going concern" statement in August, files for bankruptcy protection and successfully nullifies contracts with gas pipeline operators. Three of the Canadian midstream giant's subsidiaries — ANR Pipeline Co., Columbia Gulf Transmission LLC and Columbia Gas Transmission LLC — have contracts with Gulfport representing a combined 493,700 Dth/d of firm transportation service worth $3.6 million in monthly payments.

Firm transportation agreements for long-haul gas pipelines are similar to executory contracts focused on the duties the parties are expected to fulfill. Bankruptcy courts can theoretically reject them if such action is requested by debtors, but TC Energy has already asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to exercise its Natural Gas Act authority to review any potential attempts by Gulfport. In a Sept. 21 filing, the TC Energy subsidiaries pointed to the agency's recent declaratory order in a case involving Energy Transfer LP's ETC Tiger Pipeline LLC that while Chesapeake Energy Corp. can move to reject a contract in bankruptcy court without agency approval, this rejection does not alter regulatory obligations under the commission's jurisdiction.

Cheniere Energy Inc.'s Midship Pipeline Co. LLC filed a similar request since Gulfport originally signed up for 300,000 Dth/d, or over 20%, of the pipe's firm transportation capacity. Midship agreed in July to restructure Gulfport's jurisdictional contract and FERC accepted an amended contract Sept. 14 encompassing a total financial obligation of about $380 million.

"Although the commission's regulatory powers permit it to act after a bankruptcy filing has been made, granting the petition expeditiously and prior to a bankruptcy filing will eliminate unnecessary uncertainty," Midship said.

Dominion Energy Transmission Inc. and Rockies Express Pipeline LLC could also each lose over $1 million in monthly contract reservations if Gulfport asks a bankruptcy court to intervene. For Rockies Express, a joint venture between Tallgrass Energy LP and Phillips 66 that asked FERC to assert concurrent jurisdiction earlier in September, the 325,000 Dth/d of Gulfport's contracted volumes represents nearly 7% of the pipeline's total reserved capacity. Rockies Express has also sought FERC involvement as Ultra Petroleum Corp. tries to nullify $27 million of annual pipeline obligations in a bankruptcy court.

Rover Pipeline LLC's firm transportation agreement with Gulfport, meanwhile, accounts for 4.6% of its contracted volumes. Pipeline owner Energy Transfer had not responded to requests for comment regarding Gulfport-related contract concerns at the time of publication.

Like Gulfport, Oasis is expected to file for Chapter 11. S&P Global Ratings recently downgraded Oasis' credit rating to D from CCC- after the company skipped interest payments due Sept. 15 on senior unsecured notes due 2022 and senior unsecured convertible notes due 2023, and predicts the producer will opt for restructuring instead of making either of the payments within the 30-day grace period.

Should Oasis seek to reject any of its firm gas transportation contracts, WBI Energy Transmission Inc. could lose $2.7 million in monthly reservations. The 272,650 Dth/d of capacity that driller uses represents over 15% of the pipeline's contracted volumes, but parent company MDU Resources Group Inc. had not responded to requests for comment about a potential Oasis bankruptcy at the time of publication.

S&P Global Market Intelligence's analysis, which used an index of customers and tariff data, covered estimated reservation charges if available.

Pipelines provide gas transportation service to shippers such as producers, utilities, industrial customers, power generators and energy marketers, often under firm contracts. Most of these agreements feature fixed reservation charges that are paid monthly regardless of the actual gas volumes moved or stored, plus a tariff component based on volume to compensate pipelines for their variable costs. S&P Global Market Intelligence's estimates of monthly reservation revenue used the maximum revenue because negotiated rates are often not disclosed.

