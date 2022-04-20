Loan default rate remains near all-time low despite market turbulence

Despite recording one of the worst quarterly starts to a calendar year since the Global Financial Crisis, the slump in leveraged loan performance — most recently in the lower-rated portion of the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index — has yet to have a significant bearing on market distress.

Turning first to defaults, which are of course a lagging metric, the default rate of the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index remained at a 10-year low of 0.19%.

Under LCD criteria that excludes distressed exchanges, this is just four basis points above the 2007 trough of 0.15%. By way of comparison, the historical average default rate for the leveraged loan market is 2.79%, and the cycle peak was 4.17% in September 2020.

By issuer count, the default rate, at 0.27%, is barely above the 0.26% low set in December 2007.

By way of volume, this equates to just $2.2 billion on a rolling-twelve-month basis, compared to $49 billion at the height of the pandemic-driven default wave of 2020.

Though recent events have massively unsettled risk markets, investors of leveraged loans have not priced in a significant increase in companies deemed as distressed, or at a heightened risk of default.

While LCD data show that the share of performing loans in the index priced below 80 cents on the dollar has risen to 1.55%, the highest level since January 2021, this still falls well inside the five-year average of 3.5% for the ratio (through 2021).

At the sector level, the share of loans priced below 80 remains highest in Broadcast, Radio and Television, at 11.57%.

The remaining top five sectors (with an index share of 1% or more) by share of loans in technical distress are Leisure, Utilities, Healthcare and Automotive.

The resilience of market distress indicators is thanks to a long maturity runway for debt maturities and favorable debt-servicing capacity among speculative-grade companies.

In loans specifically, maturities coming due in 2024 or sooner have dwindled to just $155.4 billion (against a backdrop of about $1.4 trillion in outstanding loan paper).

Average interest coverage for loan issuers within the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index that report results publicly, at 5.83x, climbed to a record high in the fourth quarter of 2021. This is three-quarters of a turn higher than the pre-pandemic high of 5.05x seen in 4Q18.

Of course, these metrics precede the Ukraine conflict, and the resulting rise in risk premiums, oil prices and already high inflation fears. To gauge a more recent grasp of investor sentiment, LCD conducted its quarterly survey of buy-side, sell-side and advisory professionals on the road ahead.

On the back of stark moves in the widely watched Treasury yield curves, LCD asked respondents what they thought were the odds of a U.S. recession in the next 12 months.

Some 42% said they see a 25% chance of a recession in that time, while 34% of respondents believe the odds are 50%, and 9% give it a 75% chance (or more). Or to put it another way, 43% think there is at least a 50% chance that we will be in a recession within the year.

Just 15% see a less than 10% chance of this happening.

Given the lack of immediate debt coming due in the market, default rate expectations remain benign, with 47% of respondents expecting the default rate to be between 0.75% and 1.5% a year from now. Only 10% expect default rates of 1.5% to 2.0%.