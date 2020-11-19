Lifting ownership limit could be a double-edged sword for Japan's regional banks

The Japanese financial regulator's proposal to remove a 5% limit on the stakes that banks can own in nonbanks may spur acquisitions by major regional lenders, which are seeking to diversify from the low-margin lending business and have the capital and expertise to rescue struggling companies.



Smaller regional lenders, however, are unlikely to ride on the wave despite their need to diversify, as their risk appetite is likely limited by weak earnings and depleting capital, economists say.



The Financial Services Agency said Oct. 7 the proposed rule would encourage banks to use their expertise on information analysis or consulting to revitalize local companies that may face insolvency amid the prolonged coronavirus pandemic. The regulator added that banks would need to remain financially healthy in case of losses on their investments. A final decision on the proposal is expected by March.

"A revision [of the law] would help banks tap into new areas of business," Takahide Kiuchi, executive economist at Nomura Research Institute, said. "But they [banks] could face a bigger risk in investment than a risk in lending."



Hit by yearslong ultralow interest rates, Japanese banks, particularly regional banks that rely more on lending, need to diversify into profitable areas. Overall bank lending in September grew 6.2% from a year earlier, slower than a 6.7% record gain in the previous month. Regional banks' outstanding loan balance in September increased 5.3% to a record high of ￥266.576 trillion.

Despite that, the country’s central bank will maintain a near-zero interest rate policy to help revitalize the economy that suffered the biggest contraction on record in the second quarter amid the prolonged pandemic as the Japanese government, led by Yoshihide Suga who took the reins as prime minister in September, prioritizes an economic recovery.

While Japanese bankruptcies last month dropped 12.4% from a year earlier for a second straight month, economists and analysts are not optimistic about the prospects for the economic recovery, saying that the struggle by smaller companies may surface in the second half of the current fiscal year ending March 2021.

Strong players to stand out

Hajime Takata, one of the FSA's 14-member committee reviewing the 5% limit, told S&P Global Market Intelligence that banks need strong financial muscle to be able to infuse capital into local businesses because "they may lose money on it." Takata is also an economist at Okasan Securities Co.



Kiuchi added, "Only top-tier regional banks, not the ones struggling to make profits, could take action."



Potential acquisition targets could range from a medical business to an agricultural company that needs to expand market reach, Kiuchi added.



And, according to Takata, banks could also take over local businesses struggling to find successors amid aging and declining population, or the lenders could serve as a trading house to sell local products in Japan or abroad.



Regional banks received more than 39,000 requests for advice about business succession in the fiscal year ended March 2019, up from 19,385 in the fiscal year ended March 2015, according to the Regional Banks Association of Japan.



An official at the regional banks association, who asked not to be named, added the proposal "will basically be welcoming news for us but it is uncertain how each bank will react."



Smaller banks might be sidelined



The government has been seeking to prompt regional banks to support local businesses by investing into them, not just by lending to them. In May, the government approved a new policy to exempt regional banks from antitrust law, removing a hurdle for more consolidations. The legislation will take effect in November.



Not all regional banks could take the diversification risks though. About 60% of more than 70 listed regional banks reported profit declines or losses for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30.



Kiuchi said three of the country's top four regional banking groups are likely to consider acquisitions if the ownership limit is removed, citing their relatively strong financial positions. They are Concordia Financial Group Ltd. that owns Bank of Yokohama Ltd. in Kanagawa Prefecture and Higashi-Nippon Bank Ltd. in Tokyo; Chiba Bank Ltd. in Chiba Prefecture and Fukuoka Prefecture-based Fukuoka Financial Group Inc. The group comprises of Bank of Fukuoka Ltd., Kumamoto Bank Ltd. and Juhachi‐Shinwa Bank Ltd. in the southern island of Kyushu.

He said the three banking groups are located in major cities and have strong earnings prospects. Those banks expect them to generate more than ￥40 billion of net profit for the current fiscal year ending March 2021.



Fukuoka Financial Group, which has not acquired any stake in nonbanking businesses, welcomes the FSA proposal that offers an option for banks to diversify their operations, a spokesman told Market Intelligence. "But we can't jump on it as we haven't developed an expertise to gain a return from a new sector."



Meanwhile, a Chiba Bank spokesman said that banks will remain cautious about expanding into a new business. Concordia Financial Group plans to spend ￥50 billion on its diversification strategy for three years through March 2022. "It won’t be easy to find a good target to gain a healthy return," a spokesman at the bank group said.



"Banks could remake their models through an acquisition," such as forming consortium to reduce acquisition risk, Kiuchi said, "but they would have to be financially strong."



As of Oct. 16, US$1 was equivalent to ￥105.42.