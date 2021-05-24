LCD leveraged finance webinar: From Trough to Froth – Q1'21, plus Outlook

Please join leveraged finance and economic thought leaders from LCD/S&P Global Market Intelligence and S&P Global in a complimentary webinar as they detail the U.S. leveraged loan and high-yield bond markets' round-trip (on many fronts) from COVID-inspired lows.

LCD Market Review – Q1'21: From Trough to Froth

Date : Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Time : 11:00 a.m.-noon ET

Duration : 1 hour

Register here.

Topics include:

- The tumultuous year in the U.S. leveraged loan market, from record lows to sky highs.

- Economic outlook, with emphasis on U.S. recovery and pandemic-affected segments.

- What's in store for leveraged finance players? We share the findings of LCD's new Leveraged Finance Survey.

- High-yield bond market performance, with an eye on inflation.

- Default forecasts for U.S. and Europe.