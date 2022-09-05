Fridson: Is it a bond picker's market?

This commentary is written by Martin Fridson, a high-yield market veteran who is chief investment officer of Lehmann Livian Fridson Advisors LLC as well as a contributing analyst to Leveraged Commentary & Data.

“Forget the FAANGs. It’s a stock picker’s market now.” — CNN Newsource, April 22, 2022

That statement represents a predictable response to the sort of market action observed in April. With the S&P 500 down by 7.3% through April 22, the unflagging floggers of investment advice reflexively advise investors to pivot from market momentum and sector allocation to security selection. It is possible to make money in a down market, they say, provided you pick the right stocks. Easier said than done.

On the face of it, the high-yield market’s recent behavior upholds the notion that top-down methods are futile in the current, chaotic environment, leaving astute bond-picking as the surest way to generate alpha. The chart below shows that contrary to the standard expectation that the riskiest issues will perform worst in a down market, the opposite pattern has prevailed in April. CCC & Lower issues have posted the highest unweighted average total return and BBs the lowest. On the other hand, 10% of the bonds in the ICE BofA US High Yield Index have generated positive returns in April, with four issues in double digits for the three-week period. Given those facts, canny bond-picking would seem to be a better bet than top-down strategies.

A deeper dive into sector performance

Bottom-up decisions always play a critical role in high-yield performance, as practitioners who have experienced issuers’ high idiosyncratic risk can attest. A closer look at the chart below, however, reveals that group effects have not vanished from the speculative-grade market this month. The range of returns, from highest to lowest within a rating category, doubles from BB to B and triples in the move from B to CCC & Lower. This systematic relationship is stated in more technical terms by the increase in standard deviation of returns with each step down the rating scale. In short, there is after all some rhyme and reason in high-yield returns by rating, despite this month’s disorderly market conditions.

The anomalous-seeming pattern in the preceding chart, whereby the riskiest high-yield bonds delivered the highest total return even as the high-yield risk premium increased, is the result of two factors. First, with each step down the rating scale, current yield rises, creating greater capacity to offset price declines. From March 31 to April 22 the current income earned on the rating subindexes measured 0.31% (BB), 0.37% (B), and 0.50% (CCC & Lower). Second, with each move to a lower-rated high-yield subindex, the average years to maturity of the constituent issues (hence the subindex’s interest rate sensitivity) declines. On March 31, the average maturities, in years, were 6.74 (BB), 5.53 (B), and 5.19 (CCC & Lower).

Interest rate sensitivity mattered a great deal in April’s first three weeks because of the 73 bps by which the ICE BofA US High Yield Index’s effective yield increased, three-fifths (51 bps) represented a rise in underlying Treasury yields. Consequently, the ICE BofA US Treasury Index is on track to produce its worst monthly return since July 2003. The smaller portion of the increase in the high-yield index’s effective yield, 22 bps, consisted of an increase in the credit risk premium (option-adjusted spread). The chart below shows that in response to the large rise in Treasury yields between March 31 and April 22, price declines increased with each extension in maturity.

If Treasury yields had not risen and if maturity differences among the rating subindexes were not affecting the results, the unweighted average price changes in the chart below would truly present a quandary. In a period in which the speculative-grade credit risk premium increased by 22 bps, the highest-quality subindex (BB) suffered the biggest price drop. Disregarding the Treasury yield rise and maturity differences, investors would have been justified in concluding that market disruption had temporarily suspended normal risk-reward relationships, creating easy pickings for bond-pickers with a clear sense of value. In reality, inefficiency on that scale is not the order — or rather, the disorder — of the day.

The sort of illusion fostered by the preceding chart may create an impression that BBs are inherently more rate-sensitive than lower-rated issues. If some practitioners labor under that misconception, let us now lay it to rest. The chart below puts the three rating categories on a more equal footing vis-à-vis interest rate risk by showing the March 31-April 22 average price changes for issues with maturities of 5 to 8 years. As standard financial theory predicts, in a period of widening credit spreads, CCC & Lower issues suffered the biggest price drop and BBs the smallest. In short, the lowest-risk bonds provided the strongest price protection as risk increased.

Conclusion

The ICE BofA US High Yield Index has followed up three consecutive negative-return months with a performance that may very well turn out to be the worst monthly figure in nearly two decades. Despite that negative momentum, one out of 10 high-yield bonds delivered positive returns in April’s first three weeks. If a substantial number of issues continue to defy the trend, then expert bond-pickers will seemingly have a golden opportunity to generate alpha over a very short horizon.

Identifying the one-out-of-10 winners, however, will not be akin to shooting fish in a barrel. At first glance, recent market behavior appears highly irrational, with the riskiest credits providing the most price protection as credit risk mounts. Upon closer examination, however, the traditional relationship between risk and return has not been scrapped, notwithstanding the current market turmoil. As in more ordinary times, successful bond-picking will require rigorous analysis of issuers’ business prospects.

Research assistance by Tinglan Li and Christopher Robinson.

ICE BofA Index System data is used by permission. Copyright © 2022 ICE Data Services. The use of the above in no way implies that ICE Data Services or any of its affiliates endorses the views or interpretation or the use of such information or acts as any endorsement of Lehmann Livian Fridson Advisors LLC's use of such information. The information is provided "as is" and none of ICE Data Services or any of its affiliates warrants the accuracy or completeness of the information.