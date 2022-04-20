Fridson: Industry returns preceding and during recessions

This commentary is written by Martin Fridson, a high-yield market veteran who is chief investment officer of Lehmann Livian Fridson Advisors LLC as well as a contributing analyst to Leveraged Commentary & Data.

"High-yield returns before and during recessions" offered ideas on how high-yield investors might reposition themselves if they believe the U.S. economy is heading into recession. That piece detailed the performance of rating categories and maturity baskets in the leadups to and during the three most recent recessions. This piece presents evidence on another tactical decision, namely, industry allocation.

Note that we do not produce macroeconomic research. Portfolio managers should rely on their house views on the questions of whether a recession is likely to begin within the next 12 months and if so, when the leadup will culminate in a recession. Note that the National Bureau of Economic Research does not declare the commencement of recessions until months after the fact, so portfolio managers must rely on their investment teams’ judgment on that matter.

Analysis

Industry total returns for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index are available for the recessions of April-November 2001, January 2008-June 2009, and March-April 2020. We focused on the 20 industries that currently have the largest market values within the index. Returns on smaller industries must be interpreted with caution, as their small number of issuers makes them susceptible to statistical noise. While we consider our findings reliable, investors should keep in mind that the constituent issuers within the industry subindexes have changed over time, as have the issuers’ ratings. There has also been some variation over time in the list of 20 largest industries by market value.

We ranked the 20 industries in our sample by total return in three ways:

In the two earliest pre-recession periods, defined as the 12 months preceding the recessions of 2001 and 2008-2009. We excluded the leadup to the 2020 recession on the grounds that the unforeseen onset of COVID-19 abruptly triggered a U.S. economic contraction. By that reasoning, it is unlikely that relative returns in the 12 months preceding 2020’s two-month recession reflected widespread expectations of an economic downturn. In taking this view, we acknowledge that at least a few economists differ, maintaining that the U.S. was headed toward recession before the new coronavirus appeared on the scene. (See note 1.) During the three abovementioned recessions, as demarcated by the National Bureau of Economic Research. For all three pre-recession/recession periods, starting from 12 months prior to the start of the recession through the end of the recession.

The table below identifies these three measurement intervals as Pre-recession, Recession, and All (months).

In each pre-recession, recession, and all-months period covered by our analysis, we ranked the 20 industries by total return. Our objective was to find consistency of above-median or below-median performance. We believe observation of actual behavior in and around recessions is a better guide for investors than non-empirically supported characterizations of industries as cyclical, defensive, or countercyclical.

Results and recommendations

Certain of the major high-yield industries displayed highly inconsistent relative performance, sometimes ranking in the top half by total return and sometimes in the bottom half. For example, telecommunications was the #1 performer during the 2008-2009 Great Recession, but the very worst, at #20, in the 2001 recession. Super retail (department stores, discounters, and specialty retailers) plunged from #2 in the 2001 recession and #5 in the 2008-2009 recession to #17 in the 2020 recession.

As indicated by the shaded cells in the table’s Overweight/Recession column, just three industries ranked in the top half during all three recessions — food, beverage & tobacco; healthcare; and utility. The Underweight/Recession column shows that only automotive & auto parts and diversified financial services ranked in the bottom half in all three recessions. It is always possible that the next recession will be different, but the historical evidence suggests that the five industries mentioned in this paragraph are the ones portfolio managers should increase or reduce exposure to when they perceive the economy to be in recession.

As we mentioned in last week’s piece, pinpointing when a recession begins is difficult, and it is even harder to determine when a recession is exactly 12 months away. Accordingly, we believe the best way for portfolio managers to profit from the data displayed in the table is to make the switches implied by the All column as soon as they decide that the economy is on its way to recession in the fairly near term. The history-recommended shifts are:

Our recommended signal for taking off these trades, also mentioned in last week’s piece, is when the monthly total return on the overall ICE BofA US High Yield Index turns positive.

High-yield valuation moved closer to fair value in March

Our fair value estimate for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index's option-adjusted spread declined substantially last month. On March 31, it stood at +367 bps, down from +419 bps on Feb. 28. The index's actual OAS decreased by a smaller amount, to +331 bps, from +368 bps. Consequently, the actual-minus-estimated differential moderated to -37 bps, from -51 bps (see the following chart). The high-yield asset class therefore remained outside the extremely overvalued zone, defined by one standard error in our multiple regression model, or -124.5 bps. As of April 15, the index's actual OAS had given back all of its month-to-date tightening to stand at +368 bps, leaving it one basis point wider than its estimated fair value.

An important contributor to the decline in the required spread during March was a 70-bps rise, from 1.72% to 2.42%, in the five-year Treasury yield, which is inversely correlated with the high-yield spread. Favorably, too, capacity utilization edged up from 77.7% to 78.3%. Industrial production was unchanged at +0.9%. Our credit availability measure, which is reported only quarterly, was unchanged at -14.5%. (A negative number for this series indicates that more banks are easing than are tightening credit.) The default rate, a backward-looking indicator with a modest impact on the spread, nominally declined from 1.5% to 1.4%. Our model also includes a dummy variable for "ordinary" quantitative easing. We left the dummy variable at 1 for "QE in force" in March as the Fed concluded its open market purchases on March 9.

These conclusions are drawn from the updated methodology presented in "Fair Value update and methodology review." In brief, we find that 80% of the historical variance in the ICE BofAML U.S. High Yield Index's OAS is explained by six variables:

Credit availability, derived from the Federal Reserve's quarterly survey of senior loan officers.

Capacity utilization.

Industrial production.

Current speculative-grade default rate.

Five-year Treasury yield.

A dummy variable for the period covered by quantitative easing.

Each month we calculate a Fair Value spread based on the levels of these six variables. The extent of high-yield overvaluation or undervaluation is determined by the difference between the actual OAS and the Fair Value number ("estimated"). We define material under- or overvaluation as a divergence of one standard deviation (124.5 bps) or more from Fair Value. The monthly difference between the actual and estimated OAS is tracked in the chart below.

Research assistance by Tinglan Li and Christopher Robinson.

