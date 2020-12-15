Expected Biden DOE pick Granholm has lengthy clean power, auto policy focus

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's expected choice to lead the U.S. Department of Energy, former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm, would bring hefty state-level clean energy policy experience that industry experts say will be crucial to fulfilling Biden's climate change ambitions.

Late Dec. 15, Politico and other media outlets reported that Biden will tap Granholm as his nominee for Energy Secretary. Biden's transition team, however, has yet to make an announcement and did not immediately respond to a request for comment on when it will name Granholm for the position. If confirmed, Granholm would be only the second woman to serve as Energy Secretary.

The news was applauded by clean energy and efficiency advocates, who pointed to Granholm's experience advancing clean power policies at the state level.

Source: Office of Jennifer Granholm

"Jennifer Granholm is a proven climate leader who will enter the role with a formidable task ahead," said Steven Nadel, executive director of the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy. "Her key challenge will be to move quickly and aggressively to harness the agency's tremendous tools in the fight against climate change."

While governor of Michigan from 2003-2011, Granholm signed legislation requiring 10% of the state's energy to come from renewable resources by 2015. She also set a statewide goal of slashing electricity generation from fossil fuels by 45% by 2020.

As part of her clean energy push, Granholm issued an executive order requiring developers of proposed coal-fired power plants in the state to determine if such projects were the most prudent alternative. State courts later ruled that the policy was unlawful, but the order managed to disrupt the development of several coal plants.

If confirmed, Granholm would play a pivotal role in working toward Biden's goal of decarbonizing the U.S. power sector by 2035. The president-elect's climate plan includes heavy investment in federally-funded clean energy research, including the formation of an Advanced Research Projects Agency focused on climate solutions.

Biden also aims to lower emissions from the transportation sector, including through the greater deployment of electric vehicles and EV charging infrastructure. Granholm's experience leading a major car-making state could serve those goals well, electric car proponents say.

"Governor Granholm has a long history helping to foster domestic manufacturing, especially in the transportation sector," said Joseph Britton, executive director of the recently formed Zero Emission Transportation Association. "The Department of Energy is set up to play a critical role in deploying advanced technology vehicle, battery and supply chain manufacturing. If we cultivate the electric vehicle sector, we can create hundreds of thousands of manufacturing jobs and Governor Granholm has been a key advocate in driving that economic development."

Prior to Biden's election, Granholm had been a reported contender for Energy Secretary for 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, as well as former President Barack Obama. Currently, she is an adjunct professor at the University of California Berkeley's School of Law and Goldman School of Public Policy.

"Granholm is well-positioned to run DOE," said Scott Segal, a partner with Bracewell LLP's Policy Resolution Group. "She has been a leader in the clean energy transition back in Michigan, addressing some of the same key issues that will confront the development and implementation of the Biden plan. In addition, she learned power sector issues by working with some of the most sophisticated utilities in the nation."