European loans pass reopening test as pipeline builds

Early indications suggest that the reopening of Europe’s market for widely syndicated leveraged loans has been a success, as underwriters take advantage of investor demand to tighten yields on the first deal pricings to emerge since the shut down following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A stronger test of market depth will follow after Easter, however, when a full deal pipeline will bring larger situations and could deliver a busy run into the summer.

Whatever lies ahead though, European loans have clearly passed their first test following last week’s return of primary issuance after a hiatus of more than a month. Of the five deals to launch to full syndication, four have so far priced — and all at tighter than initially guided yields. This supply includes the €795 million-equivalent euro and sterling term loan backing the PAI- and OTTP-led buyout of Veonet that had been out to market just before the invasion, and was postponed as the market seized up.

This time around, the ophthalmology group priced its €545 million tranche at E+475 with a 0% floor offered at 99 from talk of 98-98.5, while a £210 million tranche cleared at S+575 with a 0% floor at 98.5, from talk of 97.5-98. This is still wide of where the B/B3 rated borrower guided the deal in February, when the euro tranche was shown at E+450-475 with a 0% floor offered at 99.5. Those levels were rich when compared with January averages, when margins for decent single-B names were shaking out in an E+375-400 area. Across the first quarter, LCD data shows average margins and yields for single-B names were +412.5 and 4.36%, respectively.

Home on the range

Pricing on the few deals to have closed so far this month chime with feedback from underwriters, who see reopening single-B margins in an E+425-475 range that — along with one-to-two points of OID — take yields to or through the 5% level. For the moment arrangers appear to be erring on the side of caution, starting guidance wide and then bringing in yields on demand. Element Materials, for example, in the first deal to reopen the European market, was able to guide the $400 million portion of the $1.825 billion term loan backing its Temasek-led buyout at E+425 with a 0% floor and OID of 98.5-99, in from E+450 with a 0% floor offered at 98 at launch, before revising pricing to 99-99.5 and finally getting the deal away at the tightest end of that range.

This decent showing confirms what had been apparent in secondary since the middle of March, when the market started to recover from a post-invasion low of an average bid in the S&P European Leveraged Loan Index (ELLI) of 96.12 to close at 97.37 at the back end of last week. “The market continued to improve [through March] aided by several CLOs pricing that were forced to ramp in secondary,” said one manager.

Indeed, CLO issuance remained active throughout the first quarter, with the final new-issue volume coming in at €9.78 billion. Resets and refinancings dropped off as the rise in liability costs made such transactions unattractive, but the new-issue tally was still in line with quarterly averages over the past few years, excluding the bumper final quarter of 2021.

This CLO issuance run looks to have come to a pause now, however, as a rise in liability costs and the simultaneous tightening in secondary yields make the arbitrage less attractive. “Until last week there was no loan primary, which has driven technicals in secondary loans,” said one manager. “We have now been wall-crossed on a number of loans coming post-Easter, so the primary pipeline is building up well,” they added. Another manager put the number of early bird situations heading towards the Easter break at around six.

Primary pipeline

This situation means the focus is expected to stay — and deepen — on primary loans after the Easter break. LCD’s forward calendar of deals mandated but not yet launched stands at €23.66 billion, which is roughly in line with market estimates of an up-to-€30 billion pipeline across bonds and loans. This includes some big tickets that are ready for an immediate launch, such as the long-awaited £2 billion-equivalent loan portion of the £6.6 billion debt financing put in place to support CD&R’s buyout of British supermarket group Morrisons, or the €2.075 billion-equivalent first-lien loan financing supporting CVC's carve-out of Unilever's tea business ekaterra.

These transactions, as well as others — such as the cross-border loan financing expected to back KKR’s buyout of Dutch bottler Refresco mandated to banks led by Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and KKR CM — will be of a size to provide a sterner test of the reopened market. “Previously you could be confident of filling a €2.5 billion loan for a strong name in euros but that will be more challenging now,” said one underwriter. Managers note that cash balances across CLOs are not high, while there is still some nervousness around the rapidly changing risk backdrop. “Deals like Veonet or Element have benefited from being the first out and coinciding with CLOs pricing,” said a manager. “The question is what happens when the bigger deals come that everyone is waiting for,” they added.

Even so, managers hope the resumption of a full primary market will help restart CLO activity, while admitting that liabilities will need to tighten to support the arbitrage. Among recent deals, Blackrock’s €405 million vehicle that priced on April 7 came with a triple-A tranche at +115 bps, though with a smaller €40 million tranche priced at +140 bps it still took the blend up to less comfortable levels. Across the first-quarter issuance the WACC averaged at 199 bps, but has since moved up to 230.7 bps on the last five deals to have priced since March 25.

Technical talk

In response, bankers also warn that the attractive post-Easter technical backdrop could push underwriters to move as quickly as possible after the long weekend, meaning the market could start to look crowded by May. “No one wants to be the last one to launch,” said a banker. Beyond that, however, there may well be a lag as the pause in deal-making that came after the late-February hiatus brings lumpy issuance later in the year. What’s more, even though risk appetite started to return in March, sources say the market — in Europe at least — is in no way back to where it was before the geopolitical crisis. “It is harder to find agreement between private equity buyers and sellers on valuations,” said one underwriter, for example, who added that a shallow market for IPOs is further hindering the outlook for PE exits.

Banks have remained open for underwriting, however, and there is no suggestion that any major players are struggling to make room for new deals, even after a month of primary shut down. That said, sources note there is more caution as underwriting groups expand and banks step back from any sectors with high exposure to energy or inflation. “Risk appetite has not recovered and I really don’t think a deal like Nielsen could have happened in Europe,” said one underwriter, referring to the buyout of the audience-measuring group announced last week in the U.S., backed by a $10.5 billion drawn-debt financing.

