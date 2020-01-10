European equities snap 3-month rally in July despite recovery fund boost

European equities declined in July following three consecutive months of gains amid concerns about a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, but analysts say a recently agreed, landmark recovery fund will help fuel investor appetite.

The S&P Europe 350 index, which tracks equities from 16 developed markets in the continent, advanced for most of July but erased its gains during the last few days to finish with a 1.70% drop. The monthly decline widened the index's year-to-date losses to 15.53% from 14.07% at the end of June.

The end to the three-month rally came as data showed a record economic contraction in the eurozone, largely due to containment measures put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The region has also seen a spike in infections in recent days, with Spain logging more than 1,000 new cases per day in the second half of July.

Recovery fund boost

Nevertheless, some investors continue to see the allure of European stocks, especially following a historic accord between EU leaders to set up a €750 billion coronavirus pandemic recovery fund that will offer grants and loans to pandemic-stricken member states.

The fund, along with the European Central Bank's continued monetary stimulus, "put the European economy on a much firmer footing," Pictet Asset Management said in its August investment outlook. "Crucially for investors, Europe's stock markets do not yet discount the region's improving economic prospects."

BlackRock, meanwhile, upgraded its assessment on European equities to "overweight," citing the region's exposure to a cyclical upside as the economy restarts and referring to a "galvanizing policy response" to the pandemic.

"The outlook for fiscal stimulus should be a key driver of growth and profits and whether European equities can post solid returns in the future," HSBC Private Banking said separately in its outlook for the third quarter.

Winners and losers

Nordic equities led the gains in the region, with Denmark's Copenhagen KAX index ending July 4.3% higher, Finland's OMX Helsinki 25 increasing 3.9% and Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 rising 2.6%. Only Danish stocks have been able to book higher returns so far this year, with the KAX accelerating its year-to-date increase to 9.4% from 4.8% at June-end.

On the other side of the spectrum, Austria's ATX headed the region's losers with a 5.5% decline, followed by a 4.9% fall in Spain's IBEX 35. International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, which forms part of both the IBEX 35 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100, plummeted 25.9% in London last month as the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across Europe threatens to derail a recovery in air travel.

The FTSE 100 came in as the third-worst stock market within Europe with a 4.4% monthly fall, while France's CAC 40 dropped 3.1%. Germany's DAX ended the month little changed.