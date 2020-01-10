 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/establishing-a-southeast-us-rto-could-save-384b-by-2040-report-finds-60077245 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Establishing a Southeast US RTO could save $384B by 2040, report finds

Amid a Pandemic, Green Electricity Charts a Course Forward

European Energy Insights July 2020

As COVID-19 Wears On, Regulators Examine Moratorium Extensions, Cost Recovery

Essential Energy Insights - June 11, 2020


Establishing a Southeast US RTO could save $384B by 2040, report finds

As U.S. utility giants Duke Energy Corp. and Southern Co. consider forming their own limited regional energy exchange market, a new analysis has found the Southeast could save billions of dollars and slash greenhouse gas emissions by adopting a fully competitive organized wholesale electricity market run by a regional transmission organization.

Released Aug. 25 by the consulting firm Energy Innovation Policy and Technology LLC, the "first-of-its-kind" analysis modeled individual integrated resource plans, or IRPs, for utilities in seven Southeastern states against the potential benefits of establishing an RTO.

Produced in cooperation with GridLab and Vibrant Clean Energy, the analysis found a southeastern RTO would create approximately $384 billion in economic savings by 2040 compared to a business-as-usual, or IRP, case.

The firms further estimated that the establishment of an RTO could cause planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions to fall about 46% by 2040 relative to 2018 levels when compared to the IRP scenario. The RTO scenario would also create about 285,000 more jobs relative to the base case fueled by the construction of 62 GW of solar generating capacity, 41 GW of onshore wind capacity and 46 GW of battery storage capacity, according to an executive summary.

At the heart of the Aug. 25 analysis is extensive technical modeling by Vibrant Clean Energy showing that all seven southeastern states located outside of wholesale organized markets Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee would benefit by sharing resources and expanding transmission to meet one regional planning reserve margin at the least cost.

Currently, utilities in those states meet their own specified load projections and planning reserve margins independently. That may begin to change, however, under a proposed Southeast Energy Exchange Market revealed in July by Duke Energy and Southern Co.

The two utilities confirmed they are communicating with Dominion Energy Inc.'s Dominion Energy South Carolina, Inc. unit; Georgia cooperative Oglethorpe Power Corporation; PPL Corp. subsidiaries Louisville Gas and Electric Co. and Kentucky Utilities Co.; Santee Cooper, known legally as the South Carolina Public Service Authority; and several electric cooperatives that serve the Southeast about the potential value of the exchange market, called SEEM. It would be a centralized, voluntary, automated energy imbalance market operating on a 15-minute-interval basis.

Utility analysts have said such a market would make sense given the increasing number of solar resources over a wider geographic area. But they also noted such a proposal could face political headwinds from state regulators who may be reluctant to relinquish certain power resource responsibilities.

The Aug. 25 analysis included a companion policy report with incremental policies regulators can adopt to encourage further competition. Recommendations in that report, for example, included moving toward a regional energy imbalance market that allows transmission-connected utilities to buy and sell energy on a real-time basis.

However, the policy report noted that an energy imbalance market alone gets "nowhere close to the economic and renewable integration benefits of regional operation and vertical restructuring." Between 10% and 20% of the RTO scenario's benefits were a direct result of adopting a regional approach, the report said.

Any effort to establish an RTO in the Southeast would ultimately need to be approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.